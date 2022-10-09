Video: Big Jumps & Sick Whips As Dylan Stark Pulls Out the eMTB for 'High Voltage'

If you don't know him by now you will come October 21st as he will compete in his first Red Bull Rampage. Coming from humble beginnings Dylan has put his heart and soul into his riding and the determination and will power put him on a path that he says saved his life. He's now become one of the most exciting riders to watch with his ridiculous wall riding style. If there's something crazy out there it's either been done by Dylan or it's on his radar. It's hard not to admire this rider.Dylan’s love for all bikes left him wide open to discover the potential of ebikes without limitation, and through his day-to-day riding experiences we can see the harmony between the ebike capability and the products that make it possible.Recently at the Proving Grounds tour Dylan whipped out his e-bike for his 2nd run, blowing the minds of us all. He is the first to do this in a Freeride competition!"High Voltage" is a new series where we get to dive into the life of Dylan Stark and how he uses his YT Decoy e-bike and e*thirteen components regularly to train, maintain trails, and practice his insane talent.In this episode you get an introduction to a day in the life of Dylan Stark, as he prepares for his debut to the infamous Red Bull Rampage and gives the, e*spec Race Carbon Wheels to the test.Dylan Stark is known for big jumps, sick whips, mind bending tricks. He has a style that is effortless.Find out more about e*thirteen e*spec products at ethirteen.com