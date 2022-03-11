Video: Big Jumps in Mexico with Olivier Cuvet, William Robert & More

From cold and foggy sessions in France to warm and sunny Freeride Fiesta course, SR Suntour’s top riders had a blast for this first Big Air event of the year!
William building his bike to do what he does best
Bikes took a beating after riding all day long for a week on such big jumps
Shoot out to the whole Freeride Fiesta crew for the hard work and good vibes, and to SR Suntour for supporting us on this project
Pictures, film and edit by Léo Grosgurin
4 Comments
Vibe was really high! \m/
Post a Comment