Video: Big Jumps in Mexico with Olivier Cuvet, William Robert & More

Mar 11, 2022
by Olivier Cuvet  

From cold and foggy sessions in France to warm and sunny Freeride Fiesta course, SR Suntour’s top riders had a blast for this first Big Air event of the year!


Olivier Cuvet and William Robert ripping some laps on William's spot before taking off

Same crew, different vibes

William building his bike to do what he does best

Louis Reboul has been stylish and sending it all week long!

Nicolas Terrier steezing it for the photographer

Bikes took a beating after riding all day long for a week on such big jumps

Shoot out to the whole Freeride Fiesta crew for the hard work and good vibes, and to SR Suntour for supporting us on this project

Pictures, film and edit by Léo Grosgurin

Posted In:
Videos Olivier Cuvet William Robert


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Nice Edit!
Vibe was really high! \m/
  • 2 0
 This is quality content.
  • 1 0
 William Robert has the best 3's in the game right now hands down.
  • 1 4
 I thought SR made suspension for china bikes.

