Video: Big Line Session Madness at Flat Out Days 2022

Aug 16, 2022
by Batt Crew  

For the third year in a row, we gathered in MTB trail center Kočevje and shared the same passion for mountain biking! Batt crew guys spoiled us with the insane build of a new whip-off line that everyone could ride on. They made some sweet adjustments on the jump line and added a smaller dirt kicker next to the wooden step-up mulch jump. Throughout the week, beginners and kids got confident on it, got the feeling for the bigger jumps, or just session this one and try out some new tricks.

During the week, the timetable was full of smaller events like Whip-off, Trick session, Bike limbo, Longest manual, Braaap off, Raw dual, Pit stop pumptrack, Beer pong, Movie night, Live concert, and of course the Big line session. Invited riders rode the Big line session every day, and they really got the feeling of the big jumps where we saw some crazy moves. Besides that, we also organized morning yoga with local instructor Tanja and a Kids session on the dirt jumps with our friends from Urban Roof. If the summer heat was too much for you, you could go on a 10-minute bike ride and go by Kočevje Lake and have a blast there, or go for a 20 minutes car ride and visit Kolpa river.
bigquotesI knew a little bit what to expect and it did not disappoint at all. I think this is such a unique event, because it brings so many people of different levels together to have the same fun. And that special!CJ Selig Adidas I Five ten

There were so many good feelings and memories at the festival. One of those was for sure walking down the campsite full of life and happy people, where it felt like everyone is just one big family.

Big thank you to all the sponsors, partners, and people who came out and help to make this years festival happen!

For more check out the socials:
www.flatoutdays.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube


RIDERS LIST 2022

Jan Perše
Erik Kralj
Jon Šolar
David Simšič
Matic Kokl
Leo Hiltner
Peter Kaiser
Stevie Schneider
Adam Semarek
Martin Lebl
Honza Spika
Teodor Kovàč
Jeroen Meersman
Vinny Armstrong
Alexandre Valls
Olivier Cuvet
William Robert
Max Kruse
Leopold Erhardt
Iven Ebener
Erik Fedko
Lukas Schäfer
Johny Salido
Manuel Simion
Raoul Schneeberger
Marius Perraudin
Szymon Godziek
CJ Selig
Chelsea L Kimball
Lukas Mayer
Dian Filip
Viktor Novak
Jai Motherwell
Gemma Corbera
Alois d'adamo
Matthias Garber
Ryan Rodriguez
Lorenz Kogler
Joe Jocham
Vitor Buchli
Luca Hagger
Jelle Harnisfeger



Left: Run-in of the Big jumps. Right: Raoul Schneeberger and Chelsea L Kimball on the step up before the big ones

Lukas Schäfer, Raoul Schneeberger, and Vinny Armstrong going to the first Big one

Erik Fedko, Jan Perse, Stevie Schneider and Jeroen Meersman

Peter Kaiser and Iven Ebener Styling on the second one

Stevie Schneider on the big hip

Hanna Retz capturing William Roberts big air

Ryan Radriguez from different angle






Posted In:
Racing and Events Freeride


