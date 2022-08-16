Video: Big Line Session Madness at Flat Out Days 2022

MTB trail center Kočevje

During the week, the timetable was full of smaller events like Whip-off, Trick session, Bike limbo, Longest manual, Braaap off, Raw dual, Pit stop pumptrack, Beer pong, Movie night, Live concert, and of course the Big line session. Invited riders rode the Big line session every day, and they really got the feeling of the big jumps where we saw some crazy moves. Besides that, we also organized morning yoga with local instructor Tanja and a Kids session on the dirt jumps with our friends from Urban Roof. If the summer heat was too much for you, you could go on a 10-minute bike ride and go by Kočevje Lake and have a blast there, or go for a 20 minutes car ride and visit Kolpa river.

I knew a little bit what to expect and it did not disappoint at all. I think this is such a unique event, because it brings so many people of different levels together to have the same fun. And that special! — CJ Selig Adidas I Five ten

RIDERS LIST 2022

Jan Perše

Erik Kralj

Jon Šolar

David Simšič

Matic Kokl

Leo Hiltner

Peter Kaiser

Stevie Schneider

Adam Semarek

Martin Lebl

Honza Spika

Teodor Kovàč

Jeroen Meersman

Vinny Armstrong

Alexandre Valls

Olivier Cuvet

William Robert

Max Kruse

Leopold Erhardt

Iven Ebener

Erik Fedko

Lukas Schäfer

Johny Salido

Manuel Simion

Raoul Schneeberger

Marius Perraudin

Szymon Godziek

CJ Selig

Chelsea L Kimball

Lukas Mayer

Dian Filip

Viktor Novak

Jai Motherwell

Gemma Corbera

Alois d'adamo

Matthias Garber

Ryan Rodriguez

Lorenz Kogler

Joe Jocham

Vitor Buchli

Luca Hagger

Jelle Harnisfeger



Left: Run-in of the Big jumps. Right: Raoul Schneeberger and Chelsea L Kimball on the step up before the big ones

Lukas Schäfer, Raoul Schneeberger, and Vinny Armstrong going to the first Big one

Erik Fedko, Jan Perse, Stevie Schneider and Jeroen Meersman

Peter Kaiser and Iven Ebener Styling on the second one

Stevie Schneider on the big hip

Hanna Retz capturing William Roberts big air

Ryan Radriguez from different angle

For the third year in a row, we gathered inand shared the same passion for mountain biking! Batt crew guys spoiled us with the insane build of a new whip-off line that everyone could ride on. They made some sweet adjustments on the jump line and added a smaller dirt kicker next to the wooden step-up mulch jump. Throughout the week, beginners and kids got confident on it, got the feeling for the bigger jumps, or just session this one and try out some new tricks.There were so many good feelings and memories at the festival. One of those was for sure walking down the campsite full of life and happy people, where it felt like everyone is just one big family.Big thank you to all the sponsors, partners, and people who came out and help to make this years festival happen!For more check out the socials: