Video: Big Moments from the Fort William DH World Cup

May 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe long-awaited return to Fort William has come and gone, and what an eventful weekend it was. With the fastest riders in Britain eager for the win, no one would bet that Germany and France would come knocking on the podium door.

In the women, Nina Hoffmann secured the first-ever German win in Fort Bill with an astonishing run that not even fastest qualifier, Camille Balanche, could match.

As the weather began to deteriorate, the men dropped into the gruelling Scottish track. With many hitting the deck due to the conditions, it was Amaury Pierron who set the fastest time with a blistering run that only Laurie Greenland was set to beat. The Bristol rider crossed the line with milliseconds to spare, slotting in just behind French riders Pierron and Thibault Daprela. Red Bull


Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Who wrote that press release??

"no one would bet that Germany and France would come knocking on the podium door."
Ok, I'll give you Germany. But France? French men are dominating the sport!

"The Bristol rider crossed the line with milliseconds to spare".
Yeah, 916 milliseconds behind Pierron. Thats quite a lot of milliseconds!





