VIDEOS
Video: Big Mountain Lines from Andreu Lacondeguy in 'The Utah Madre'
Apr 22, 2019
by
Brian Park
Always a pleasure to see new material from Andreu. Some heavy moves in the second half!
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
adrennan
(19 mins ago)
I am a simple man. I see Andreu edit in Utah and I watch.
[Reply]
+ 2
mobil1syn
(3 mins ago)
i wanna know when the secret project he ghosted social media and missed fest series events for is coming out.
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(11 mins ago)
It's a one-man mini Rampage! I wanna ride loco after seeing that.
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment