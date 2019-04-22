VIDEOS

Video: Big Mountain Lines from Andreu Lacondeguy in 'The Utah Madre'

Apr 22, 2019
by Brian Park  

Always a pleasure to see new material from Andreu. Some heavy moves in the second half!

3 Comments

  • + 4
 I am a simple man. I see Andreu edit in Utah and I watch.
  • + 2
 i wanna know when the secret project he ghosted social media and missed fest series events for is coming out.
  • + 2
 It's a one-man mini Rampage! I wanna ride loco after seeing that.

