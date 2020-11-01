Video: Big Sends and Flat Out Riding in Austria

Nov 1, 2020
by Jo Ambrosch  

Bike It The Way You Like It

We bring to you a 40min length movie, about the good vibes, the fun, the love and the action experienced when riding a bike with your friends. We could have called this movie “A Slice Of Austrian Pie” - because the world-famous British trilogy was our biggest inspiration. However, this movie turned out to be quite different. We do it the way we want to, we “Bike it the way you (we) like it”. Enjoy a journey through the colourful Austrian two-wheels community.




presented by Lines Mag & Mountain Reggae Radio

supported by Tatze Bike Components, Bikeshop Kreuzer, Dirt Love Clothing, Pancho Wheels, Naked Optics

created by Jo Ambrosch
https://www.instagram.com/jo.ambrosch/?hl=de


Cheers and Much Love
to all the local artists for the amazing music.
to everyone involved.

Grab a brew, take a seat and have a watch!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
90118 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
76987 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
60896 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
58844 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
57566 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
55992 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
46460 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
34194 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wow... when i read the headline i was expecting another tourism feature. From Sölden to the Kärnten Flow Country. But after watching the first part I have to say: that was already good. I‘m gonna save up the next parts for a long week in hospital. Thanks for making that more bearable.
  • 1 0
 Get well soon. Spring is around the corner..not really but time flies.
  • 1 0
 It seems that we have some fast women in austria

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009283
Mobile Version of Website