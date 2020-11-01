Video: Big Sends and Flat Out Riding in Austria

Bike It The Way You Like It

We bring to you a 40min length movie, about the good vibes, the fun, the love and the action experienced when riding a bike with your friends. We could have called this movie “A Slice Of Austrian Pie” - because the world-famous British trilogy was our biggest inspiration. However, this movie turned out to be quite different. We do it the way we want to, we “Bike it the way you (we) like it”. Enjoy a journey through the colourful Austrian two-wheels community.presented by Lines Mag & Mountain Reggae Radiosupported by Tatze Bike Components, Bikeshop Kreuzer, Dirt Love Clothing, Pancho Wheels, Naked Opticscreated by Jo AmbroschCheers and Much Loveto all the local artists for the amazing music.to everyone involved.Grab a brew, take a seat and have a watch!