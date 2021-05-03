Video: Big Sends at the First Strait Acres Jam

May 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe first annual Strait Acres Jam! Come hang out with us! Rachel Strait


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kyle Strait Luca Cometti


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
149332 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
64397 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
58904 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
44784 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
41656 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
40726 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
39814 views
Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador
37907 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I've loved watching Kyle ever since his first Rampage when he was a little whipper snapper, just an absolute legend!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008151
Mobile Version of Website