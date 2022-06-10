Video: Big Sends in Virgin, Utah

Jun 10, 2022
by Tire Fire Speed Supply  


bigquotesAt almost 32 I still find myself acting like I’m twenty. I don’t have much interest in growing up at the moment as my passion for mountain biking is still growing and keeping me busy. Thanks to my buddy William Robert, I had the opportunity to check a trip off my to do list, riding in Virgin, Utah. The plan was to dig for his video project and I hoped to sneak in some time to get some basic Instagram clips; TireFire gave me the opportunity to do much more than that, and I’m more than stoked to present you a full edit.

Spending the first week digging stuff out there was a great experience, tough but great. We tried to channel our inner Rampage spirit with our small French crew in the desert, it’s cool to leave a little piece of something a few hundreds meters from where the biggest freeride event takes place. The rest of the trip is in this video, I came back with some scratches and the smile on my face, that’s the most important! I hope you have time to ride your bike and get stoked!Alex Valls


Alex stretching his legs after a long French winter. Photo by: Gregory Roux / @gr198_


TireFire is a brand with the goal of emulating and growing biking based around what we think needs to be supported in the industry. We started with fenders and although we will still keep the mud off your face, we are expanding our line with casual wear, and dropping an affordable riding pant soon. We know you haven’t heard of us, so we’ll leave this as our introduction.

Watch this space, and know that every purchase goes back into the core of riding, those in the trenches, those sticking a fat middle finger to the classic corporate beasts in the sport. If you have an idea for a product or want to pitch a project, hit us up. We’ll see where you fit in. A direct portion of sales goes to supporting these core riders. Rad doesn’t need to be overproduced.

TireFire Instagram

Virgin

Videos


