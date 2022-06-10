Video: Big Sends in Virgin, Utah

|At almost 32 I still find myself acting like I’m twenty. I don’t have much interest in growing up at the moment as my passion for mountain biking is still growing and keeping me busy. Thanks to my buddy William Robert, I had the opportunity to check a trip off my to do list, riding in Virgin, Utah. The plan was to dig for his video project and I hoped to sneak in some time to get some basic Instagram clips; TireFire gave me the opportunity to do much more than that, and I’m more than stoked to present you a full edit.
Spending the first week digging stuff out there was a great experience, tough but great. We tried to channel our inner Rampage spirit with our small French crew in the desert, it’s cool to leave a little piece of something a few hundreds meters from where the biggest freeride event takes place. The rest of the trip is in this video, I came back with some scratches and the smile on my face, that’s the most important! I hope you have time to ride your bike and get stoked!—Alex Valls
TireFire
Alex stretching his legs after a long French winter. Photo by: Gregory Roux / @gr198_
