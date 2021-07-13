Video: Big Sends on the New Flat Out Days 2021 Jumps

Jul 13, 2021
by Jan Porič  

Dorian Macher in the air on the first jump.

The video shows a step-up best trick contest, then some sends on the big line at the Flat Out Days festival in Slovenia. Video: @porsonmedia

Bienvenido Aguado throwing down big tricks.

Screen grab
The rider and builder who created the line, Jan Perše.

See ya next year Wink

