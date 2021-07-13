Pinkbike.com
Video: Big Sends on the New Flat Out Days 2021 Jumps
Jul 13, 2021
by
Jan Porič
Dorian Macher
in the air on the first jump.
The video shows a step-up best trick contest, then some sends on the big line at the Flat Out Days festival in Slovenia. Video:
@porsonmedia
Bienvenido Aguado
throwing down big tricks.
The rider and builder who created the line,
Jan Perše
.
See ya next year
Posted In:
Videos
