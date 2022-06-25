Video: Big Sends with Chelsea Kimball for 'Esperanto'

Chelsea Kimball might be a new name on the TGR roster

Chelsea Kimball is pushing women's freeriding into uncharted territory. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Big jumps in beautiful places. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Teaming up with Hannah Bergemann for Esperanto was a dream come true for both riders. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Chelsea getting busy inspiring the next generation. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

All smiles under that helmet. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.