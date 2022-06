Video: Big Sends with Chelsea Kimball for 'Esperanto'

Chelsea Kimball might be a new name on the TGR roster

Chelsea Kimball is pushing women's freeriding into uncharted territory. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Big jumps in beautiful places. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Teaming up with Hannah Bergemann for Esperanto was a dream come true for both riders. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Chelsea getting busy inspiring the next generation. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

All smiles under that helmet. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

, but she’s anything but new in the world of freeride mountain biking. After getting her start thanks to the help of a rock-climbing partner, she found a calling on two wheels. These days, the Specialized Bikes athlete is a leader in women’s freeride mountain biking, hitting big jumps at events like Johny Salido’s Freeride Fiesta, getting comfortable on insane lines in the Utah desert at Red Bull Formation, and working to bring more representation to the sport. This past year, she joined the TGR crew for a groundbreaking film session in the Virgin area, showcasing her skill picking apart technical lines and bombing into big jumps.The segment in Esperanto will blow your mind, so for more information on the project and to find tickets for the film tour, please head to TGR's Tour Page.