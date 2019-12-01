Video: Big Tricks & an Open Loop on a 29er Enduro Bike With Fred Austruy

Dec 7, 2019
by Fred Austruy  

Words: Fred Austruy

I'm a French Mountain Bike Pro Rider, and I invite you to my universe. A life of passion, of pushing the limits and of osmosis with nature.

It took several months of work to build this track and jumps. Me and my team are happy with the final result.

Open Loop In MTB Enduro 29

Little preparation before riding again
Little check before to ride again the crazy Open Loop.

Emilien Artaud the videographer needed several takes for the final clip. For me, it's still a real challenge for every run.

Other view on Open Loop Riding

Open Loop In Enduro Bike

This video took a lot of commitment and creativity on my 29-inch enduro bike. I'm a very big rider at 169cm, which complicates the execution of tricks with big wheels.

Last check before the 3.6 Drop

Drop 4 meters high

3.6 Drop

Backflip between two trees
Other view Backflip between two trees

Condor on the bonerlog

Debriefing with Staff
Debriefing for the staff to have the best angle of view.

"Riding Is My Life" shares my adventure, a teenager's dream that comes true thanks to limitless perseverance and consuming passion for this thrilling sport.

Back on start Again Again Again

Suicide on the last dirt jump

Trial part riding

bigquotesI hope this video will give you extra energy while achieving your dreams and personal ambitions. Take pleasure in your riding, in your everyday life it remains the most important!Fred Austruy

Table Top on the hip during the video shooting

Big thanks to my friends and my family for their incredible help in this project!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Impressive!

