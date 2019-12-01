Video: Big Tricks & an Open Loop on a 29er Enduro Bike With Fred Austruy

Words: Fred Austruy

Little check before to ride again the crazy Open Loop.

Debriefing for the staff to have the best angle of view.

I hope this video will give you extra energy while achieving your dreams and personal ambitions. Take pleasure in your riding, in your everyday life it remains the most important! — Fred Austruy

I'm a French Mountain Bike Pro Rider, and I invite you to my universe. A life of passion, of pushing the limits and of osmosis with nature.It took several months of work to build this track and jumps. Me and my team are happy with the final result.Emilien Artaud the videographer needed several takes for the final clip. For me, it's still a real challenge for every run.This video took a lot of commitment and creativity on my 29-inch enduro bike. I'm a very big rider at 169cm, which complicates the execution of tricks with big wheels."Riding Is My Life" shares my adventure, a teenager's dream that comes true thanks to limitless perseverance and consuming passion for this thrilling sport.Big thanks to my friends and my family for their incredible help in this project!