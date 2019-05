Video: Big White Bike Park is Primed for Opening

Press Release: Big White

Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, and Dustin Gilding form the core of Loft Bike Parks and their passion for riding and skill as trail builders is evident in every corner, roller, jump, and feature of the trails they build.

Peter Plimmer President and CEO Big White

Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp. Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp.

Bas van Steenbergen

"The slopestyle courses are our babies. We’ve been dreaming about building a Gold level slopestyle course for years now. Having the opportunity to do it with Big White was truly the dream. Building the amateur course was the cherry on top!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks

Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker

Big White Bike Park Opens June 27 for the 2019 Season

There’s no other way to describe it. The trails at Big White were born out of a desire to create a world-class gravity riding destination in the heart of BC’s Okanagan Valley.Passion is infectious, it’s attractive, it’s a cornerstone of successful relationships, and it is the reason why Loft Bike Parks was originally brought in to build the course for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen. For Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer, this passion and skill was key in expanding Loft's build to include Bermslang - blue flow opened 2018, Dark Roast - black flow opened 2018, and reshaping the Joker for 2019."Loft’s desire to create a place to showcase their skills as both builders and riders has been instrumental in the build of the new trails. The fact that they had time to reshape the Joker is fantastic, it’s amazing what they managed to accomplish in a single build season at Bike Big White."Working with trail consultant and jack-of-all-bikes Bas van Steenbergen, the Joker is a unique ribbon of dirt that marries the best of supercross, bmx racing, and MTB."I wanted to build a racetrack that only had jumps and corners, something that flows incredibly well. A lot of the Joker was inspired by Supercross and BMX, there really isn’t much like it anywhere else."After spending a year installing and managing proper drainage The Joker was reshaped and will be fully open to the public on opening day 2019! The Joker will open to the public on June 27 and also be the venue for the first AirDH during Big White Freeride Days. When you’re passionate about building something you fully commit to the process. For Bike Big White this meant building a one of a kind, Slopestyle Centre to host the Gold and Bronze events at Freeride Days.For both Bike Big White and Loft Bike Parks, the relationship has been natural and symbiotic, both supporting each other in what each wants and what each needs. For Bike Big White it comes as world-class trails, for Loft Bike Parks, it’s the ultimate sandbox to play in.Riders: Loft Bike Parks (Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, Dustin Gilding)Video: Alex Chan Additional Videography: Grant McWattersPhotos: Andrew Jay