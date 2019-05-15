Video: Big White Bike Park is Primed for Opening

Press Release: Big White
There’s no other way to describe it. The trails at Big White were born out of a desire to create a world-class gravity riding destination in the heart of BC’s Okanagan Valley.
Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, and Dustin Gilding form the core of Loft Bike Parks and their passion for riding and skill as trail builders is evident in every corner, roller, jump, and feature of the trails they build.
Passion is infectious, it’s attractive, it’s a cornerstone of successful relationships, and it is the reason why Loft Bike Parks was originally brought in to build the course for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen. For Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer, this passion and skill was key in expanding Loft's build to include Bermslang - blue flow opened 2018, Dark Roast - black flow opened 2018, and reshaping the Joker for 2019.
"Loft’s desire to create a place to showcase their skills as both builders and riders has been instrumental in the build of the new trails. The fact that they had time to reshape the Joker is fantastic, it’s amazing what they managed to accomplish in a single build season at Bike Big White."Peter Plimmer President and CEO Big White
Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp.
Working with trail consultant and jack-of-all-bikes Bas van Steenbergen, the Joker is a unique ribbon of dirt that marries the best of supercross, bmx racing, and MTB.
"I wanted to build a racetrack that only had jumps and corners, something that flows incredibly well. A lot of the Joker was inspired by Supercross and BMX, there really isn’t much like it anywhere else."Bas van Steenbergen
After spending a year installing and managing proper drainage The Joker was reshaped and will be fully open to the public on opening day 2019! The Joker will open to the public on June 27 and also be the venue for the first AirDH
during Big White Freeride Days.
"The slopestyle courses are our babies. We’ve been dreaming about building a Gold level slopestyle course for years now. Having the opportunity to do it with Big White was truly the dream. Building the amateur course was the cherry on top!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks
When you’re passionate about building something you fully commit to the process. For Bike Big White this meant building a one of a kind, Slopestyle Centre
to host the Gold and Bronze events at Freeride Days.
For both Bike Big White and Loft Bike Parks, the relationship has been natural and symbiotic, both supporting each other in what each wants and what each needs. For Bike Big White it comes as world-class trails, for Loft Bike Parks, it’s the ultimate sandbox to play in.
Big White Bike Park Opens June 27 for the 2019 Season
Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker
Riders: Loft Bike Parks
(Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, Dustin Gilding)
Video: Alex Chan
Additional Videography: Grant McWatters
Photos: Andrew Jay
We have a few guys on our build crew that are responsible for some really gnarly tech in the valley and we pretty much let them have at it.
We’ll continue building both tech and flow because I agree it’s gotta be both! ????????
might not even hit nelson this year.
We get too much snow
I guess that’s a good thing too. :’D
It’s been revamped and best ridden on an enduro or trail bike. There is some pedalling.
It’s got some neat “Dad” lines to ride as well.
