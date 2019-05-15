Video: Big White Bike Park is Primed for Opening

Press Release: Big White

Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, and Dustin Gilding form the core of Loft Bike Parks and their passion for riding and skill as trail builders is evident in every corner, roller, jump, and feature of the trails they build.

Peter Plimmer President and CEO Big White

Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp. Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp.

Bas van Steenbergen

"The slopestyle courses are our babies. We’ve been dreaming about building a Gold level slopestyle course for years now. Having the opportunity to do it with Big White was truly the dream. Building the amateur course was the cherry on top!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks

Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker

Big White Bike Park Opens June 27 for the 2019 Season