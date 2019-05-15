VIDEOS

Video: Big White Bike Park is Primed for Opening

May 14, 2019
by bikebigwhite  
Built to be Ridden - Loft Bike Parks Bike Big White

by bikebigwhite
Press Release: Big White

There’s no other way to describe it. The trails at Big White were born out of a desire to create a world-class gravity riding destination in the heart of BC’s Okanagan Valley.

Loft Crew at Bike Big White Photographer Andrew Jay
Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, and Dustin Gilding form the core of Loft Bike Parks and their passion for riding and skill as trail builders is evident in every corner, roller, jump, and feature of the trails they build.

Passion is infectious, it’s attractive, it’s a cornerstone of successful relationships, and it is the reason why Loft Bike Parks was originally brought in to build the course for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen. For Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer, this passion and skill was key in expanding Loft's build to include Bermslang - blue flow opened 2018, Dark Roast - black flow opened 2018, and reshaping the Joker for 2019.

"Loft’s desire to create a place to showcase their skills as both builders and riders has been instrumental in the build of the new trails. The fact that they had time to reshape the Joker is fantastic, it’s amazing what they managed to accomplish in a single build season at Bike Big White."
Peter Plimmer President and CEO Big White

Behind the scenes - Alex Chan works with Loft Bike parks as they wrap up a fall building season and get to test out the trail work. Photographer Andrew Jay
Alexander Chisholme of Loft Bike Parks at Bike Big White. Photographer Andrew Jay
Loft Crew filming with Grant McWatters & Alex Chan (not pictured) after the 2018 fall trail revamp.

Working with trail consultant and jack-of-all-bikes Bas van Steenbergen, the Joker is a unique ribbon of dirt that marries the best of supercross, bmx racing, and MTB.

"I wanted to build a racetrack that only had jumps and corners, something that flows incredibly well. A lot of the Joker was inspired by Supercross and BMX, there really isn’t much like it anywhere else."
Bas van Steenbergen
After spending a year installing and managing proper drainage The Joker was reshaped and will be fully open to the public on opening day 2019! The Joker will open to the public on June 27 and also be the venue for the first AirDH during Big White Freeride Days.

Loft Bike Parks on the quaterpipe-to-bank final feature on the Bronze Slopestyle Course
"The slopestyle courses are our babies. We’ve been dreaming about building a Gold level slopestyle course for years now. Having the opportunity to do it with Big White was truly the dream. Building the amateur course was the cherry on top!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks

When you’re passionate about building something you fully commit to the process. For Bike Big White this meant building a one of a kind, Slopestyle Centre to host the Gold and Bronze events at Freeride Days.

For both Bike Big White and Loft Bike Parks, the relationship has been natural and symbiotic, both supporting each other in what each wants and what each needs. For Bike Big White it comes as world-class trails, for Loft Bike Parks, it’s the ultimate sandbox to play in.

Corbin Selfe of Loft Bike Parks at Bike Big White Photographer Andrew Jay
Austin Davignon of Loft Bike Parks Photographer Andrew Jay
Left: Corbin Selfe Right: Austin Davignon on The Joker

Big White Bike Park Opens June 27 for the 2019 Season

Riders: Loft Bike Parks (Alexander Chisholme, Austin Davignon, Corbin Selfe, Dustin Gilding)
Video: Alex Chan
Additional Videography: Grant McWatters
Photos: Andrew Jay

 Hope they're building something other than flow trails, theyre fun for a couple of runs but I need to mix it up with some rocky tech stuff to keep it interesting.
 Couldn't agree more. Thinking of heading there this summer but if its all flow then that's a no go.
 Check us out in Trailforks. We host enduro and DH events so we have some great tech trails.
We have a few guys on our build crew that are responsible for some really gnarly tech in the valley and we pretty much let them have at it.

We’ll continue building both tech and flow because I agree it’s gotta be both! ????????
 @kieran: it isn't, there was a couple black rocky trails the first year and it looks like they added more. Not a ton of terrain yet but they're good trails.
 @kieran: @Blackers Don't worry we have tech too. The Loft crew heads up our machine built flow, jump, freeride trails and this video to features that work. But if you head over to Trailforks or check out some of the coverage from previous BC Cups and CNES you can get look at some of the technical and more natural terrain Big White has to offer. We're still busy building out the park and developing the trail network so lots more to come.
 Check out these tech trails filmed at Big White last year. They're rad! youtu.be/q6EnhpmeSbQ
 @Audican: forgot how good that video was. Now I want to go ride that again! Big Grin
 @Audican: thanks for that link....awesome natural gnar. big white is going on my annual list for sure!
might not even hit nelson this year.
 Is it opening at the end of July because they're still building infrastructure for the grand opening or is that the earliest they can do it because of weather/snow? It seems the former if these are recent shots, but if it's the latter a 2 month season would be a hard business proposition for a park.
 June 27th. Most Parks in the region set late June as their opening because snow pack is hard to predict. Although, I think this season some will try to open earlier.
 Opening June 27th.
We get too much snow Frown
I guess that’s a good thing too. :’D
 Ooops. well the end of June is better than the end of July. I admit that as long as it stays skiiable for most of that time, I'd be ok waiting.
 @MarcusBrody: This video and photos were taken in Septemeber (201Cool as Loft was putting in some fall trail work to get us set up for this summer. We're switching gears from winter to summer now, but still lots to be done before opening day.
 Wow.....that was amazing in every way. Trails look magical, filming and editing were fantastic, and the song was perfect......I need to go there.
 LOVE it that you will finally open it for public, and its good thing to build it, let it compact itself, reshape it to perfect flow and then open, its a propper attitude! definitely on my bucket list for future...
 This looks great, are all the features shown open to the public? Pretty cool if they are.
 All except the Gold Slopestyle Course... We are planning on running the Bronze Slopestyle Course for the public after the Big White Invitational hosted by Tom van Steenbergen on July 13th.
 Looks sweet! Haven't seen yet the green/pink lines for us peasants to ride!
 We have a trail called Bumblebee.
It’s been revamped and best ridden on an enduro or trail bike. There is some pedalling.

It’s got some neat “Dad” lines to ride as well.
 We love a good fun green run and playful blues too! Pry Bar to Bermslang to Hot Tub, is a favourite lap choice up here - especially when we're riding with a group of friends of different abilities - good times for everyone!
 Great trails built by great people at a great resort. Enough said!
 biggie looking so good
 Going there on the 28th, can't wait!
 If you squint really bad it looks like Dirt Merchant...

