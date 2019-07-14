Full Highlights: Slopestyle Riders Going Huge at Big White 2019

Jul 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Big White Slopestyle hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen went off with riders from all over the world tossing huge tricks all the way down the course. Check out the full highlights from the event!

Presented by Big White.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Big White Slopestyle 2019 Slopestyle Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
95079 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
89552 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
60966 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59865 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59231 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
53266 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
51089 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
48356 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Local ski hill represent! In winter time there's a (slowly built) 15m icewall you can climb near the bottom of the course, I think this year's invitational is the biggest so far
  • + 1
 Logjammin' by Uli Kunkel.
  • + 1
 full runs?
  • + 1
 In sane

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024480
Mobile Version of Website