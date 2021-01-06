Video: Biggest MTB Grom Sends of 2020

Jan 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've put together a best of compilation of all the wild #pbgroms videos we've seen this year. The future is bright.





20 Comments

  • 8 0
 As a 16 year old who's pretty mediocre, seeing these kids shredding this hard makes me wanna get better-- so thanks for the motivation PB!
  • 1 0
 Nothing beats time on the bike... and riding with other riders who push you to get better! Keep at it and stay motivated!
  • 8 0
 Selling my bike. Going to take up knitting. Thanks Pinkbike.
  • 6 0
 Awesome sends! Great to see you all reaching out a bit past the "usual suspects" and including some lesser-known groms.
  • 3 0
 Friday Fails and this grom section is good to watch,something different, ¿how about Mike doing some Bike Field Test with amateur Riders ?
  • 2 0
 I know about ten kids in the 10-14 age range sending this big right now. You should start weekly, or even monthly, grom series similar to Friday Fails where they can send in their videos to be put in an edit like this.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. The PBgroms featured grom thing has been kind of weak (no offense). I think Jacob Lingeman was the only one who was "undiscovered" that they've featured, and they've featured him repeatedly.

The others they've featured are all well-established and well-known with huge followings.
  • 4 0
 Those kids are AMAZING!
  • 1 0
 These kids are incredible, thats impressive as hell and super stoked to see kids on bikes. The instagram and twitter handles at 8 yrs old tho....
  • 1 0
 Most of the younger kids have their parents running their accounts.
  • 2 0
 Parents shouldn’t set up social media accounts for their kids. I consider this akin to child abuse.
  • 1 0
 @twozerosix: every one of these kids have an Instagram account for them, whether parent run or run by the athlete. So I guess that’s a bunch of child abuse. They seem so miserable.
  • 3 0
 @Hogfly: I know its mostly the parents. But that just hits wrong for me. I just find it weird that a parent is maintaining an 8 year olds social media accounts for likes and follows. Feels like they are marketing/selling their kid in a way. I understand WHY it happens but just feels weird.
  • 1 0
 @ianswilson815: I totally get it. It’s definitely a tricky situation. Jackson Goldstone doesn’t become Jackson Goldstone and get the opportunities he has without social media.
  • 1 0
 Those 7-8 yr olds are mind blowingly skilled. Hats off to those young shredders!
  • 1 1
 Jeez, and I am not thought it was good because I can hit the big line and my local
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike academy season 2 should be with a bunch of kids!
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike’s Got Talent
  • 1 1
 Very large misspellings here, meant to say, jeez, and I thought I was good because I can hit the big line at my local
  • 1 0
 Good to see though that, with those commas and all, your punctuation is tip top.

