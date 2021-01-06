Pinkbike.com
Video: Biggest MTB Grom Sends of 2020
Jan 6, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
We've put together a best of compilation of all the wild
#pbgroms
videos we've seen this year. The future is bright.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
#PBgroms
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
oragy
(40 mins ago)
As a 16 year old who's pretty mediocre, seeing these kids shredding this hard makes me wanna get better-- so thanks for the motivation PB!
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(36 mins ago)
Nothing beats time on the bike... and riding with other riders who push you to get better! Keep at it and stay motivated!
[Reply]
8
0
djaugust
(43 mins ago)
Selling my bike. Going to take up knitting. Thanks Pinkbike.
[Reply]
6
0
Hogfly
(52 mins ago)
Awesome sends! Great to see you all reaching out a bit past the "usual suspects" and including some lesser-known groms.
[Reply]
3
0
FabienTT
(34 mins ago)
Friday Fails and this grom section is good to watch,something different, ¿how about Mike doing some Bike Field Test with amateur Riders ?
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(44 mins ago)
I know about ten kids in the 10-14 age range sending this big right now. You should start weekly, or even monthly, grom series similar to Friday Fails where they can send in their videos to be put in an edit like this.
[Reply]
2
0
Hogfly
(42 mins ago)
Agreed. The PBgroms featured grom thing has been kind of weak (no offense). I think Jacob Lingeman was the only one who was "undiscovered" that they've featured, and they've featured him repeatedly.
The others they've featured are all well-established and well-known with huge followings.
[Reply]
4
0
joshfrandsen
(49 mins ago)
Those kids are AMAZING!
[Reply]
1
0
ianswilson815
(21 mins ago)
These kids are incredible, thats impressive as hell and super stoked to see kids on bikes. The instagram and twitter handles at 8 yrs old tho....
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(18 mins ago)
Most of the younger kids have their parents running their accounts.
[Reply]
2
0
twozerosix
(16 mins ago)
Parents shouldn’t set up social media accounts for their kids. I consider this akin to child abuse.
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(10 mins ago)
@twozerosix
: every one of these kids have an Instagram account for them, whether parent run or run by the athlete. So I guess that’s a bunch of child abuse. They seem so miserable.
[Reply]
3
0
ianswilson815
(8 mins ago)
@Hogfly
: I know its mostly the parents. But that just hits wrong for me. I just find it weird that a parent is maintaining an 8 year olds social media accounts for likes and follows. Feels like they are marketing/selling their kid in a way. I understand WHY it happens but just feels weird.
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(0 mins ago)
@ianswilson815
: I totally get it. It’s definitely a tricky situation. Jackson Goldstone doesn’t become Jackson Goldstone and get the opportunities he has without social media.
[Reply]
1
0
cjwareing
(7 mins ago)
Those 7-8 yr olds are mind blowingly skilled. Hats off to those young shredders!
[Reply]
1
1
pnwshreddin
(22 mins ago)
Jeez, and I am not thought it was good because I can hit the big line and my local
[Reply]
1
0
joshfrandsen
(21 mins ago)
Pinkbike academy season 2 should be with a bunch of kids!
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(5 mins ago)
Pinkbike’s Got Talent
[Reply]
1
1
pnwshreddin
(20 mins ago)
Very large misspellings here, meant to say, jeez, and I thought I was good because I can hit the big line at my local
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(1 mins ago)
Good to see though that, with those commas and all, your punctuation is tip top.
[Reply]
