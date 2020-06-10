Video: Bike Check - Christina Chappetta's Trek Session

Jun 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

BIKE CHECK
Christina Chappetta's
Trek Session


This winter, we welcomed EWS racer and all-round rad human Christina Chappetta to the Pinkbike team as a full-time presenter and race correspondent. While she's been travelling a lot less than expected this spring while racing is on hold, she's still been doing a great job at keeping us entertained and informed on YouTube, with interviews with professional mountain bikers, how-to videos, and more.

Christina moved to Whistler almost eight years ago soon after discovering mountain biking at the age of 22 when living in Colorado. She's started in nearly a dozen Enduro World Series races, with an impressive career-best finish of 6th place at the Whistler round in 2018. She knows her race lines and tech, and her infectious enthusiasm and on-camera demeanor have gained her fans from her day one appearance on Full Enduro.

We took a look at her Trek Slash earlier this spring, and now we're taking a look at her downhill rig.
Rider Name Christina Chappetta // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 31
Height / Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg; 5'4"/ 162cm
Hometown: Whistler, BC
Instagram: @cchappetta1



Trek Session Details

Frame: Medium 27.5 carbon Trek Session 9.9
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58
Shock: Fox Float X2
Wheels: We Are One Agent rims + Shimano Saint hubs
Tires: 2.35 Schwalbe's DH Magic Mary w/ Ultra Soft compound
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 10 speed
Brakes: Shimano Saint w/ 203mm rotors
Cockpit: OneUp 20mm rise handlebars
Supported by: Trek, Shimano, Marzocchi, OneUp Components, We Are One Composites, Schwalbe, Troy Lee Designs, Smith Optics

bigquotesI prefer a longer DH bike than trail bike as I’m riding in Whistler mostly and the trails here are steep and demanding, requiring more stability. I opted for the 27.5 wheels over 29 to keep it more controllable and fun when the bike park opens. The bike weighs 35 pounds built up, same weight as my Trek Slash with all tools and water bottle, so it's insanely light for a downhill bike! So far it feels amazing as is, but I plan to instal the Marzocchi Bomber CR shock soon.Christina Chappetta

Christina rides her size Medium Trek Session in the Low setting for a lower BB and slacker head tube angle. She pairs that low BB with Shimano's Saint cranks in 165mm length, a OneUp Component chainguide and bash guard and OneUp aluminum pedals

Christina's Trek Session frame is protected with RideWrap frame tape and there's the RideWrap shuttle guard on the downtube. She's currently running the Fox Float X2 rear shock but is planning on swapping to Marzocchi's Bomber CR as soon as she receives the coil.

Shimano Saint brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear and a Shimano Saint 10 speed drivetrain.

Christina's currently riding the WeAreOne Agent wheels, but she has a new set of Strife wheels she's building up now.

Christina runs her stem with no spacers and cuts her 20mm rise OneUp Components handlebars to 760mm. She's also running OneUp grips.

Christina runs 50psi in her Marzocchi Bomber fork with 4 tokens, 13 clicks of rebound and 4 clicks LSC. For traction, she uses Schwalbe's DH Magic Mary in the Ultra Soft compound and 2.35 width with 19 psi in her front tire and 20 psi in her rear tire.


Photos by Hailey Elise

  • 58 0
 Looks like a Gambler.
  • 2 0
 I’ll take that bet
  • 3 0
 pew-pew!! pew-pew-pew!!!!
  • 1 0
 Between this and the Gambler I'm not sure which frame I like better, they both look so good. If only the red Session frame set wasn't $3,999...
  • 2 0
 That bike looks awesome with the 58 on there!!
  • 2 0
 35lbs!? My 2020 enduro is running 35lbs with a coil shock.and pedals...
  • 3 0
 39lbs*
  • 1 0
 Saint cranks are heavy.
  • 1 0
 Can't help but wonder how her hands stayed so clean during all that maintenance??
