VIDEOS

Video: Cyclist Hospitalised as Aftermarket Motor Catches Fire

Jan 15, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

A warning to anyone who was thinking of buying and fitting an aftermarket motor to 'e' up their bike as a man in Australia narrowly escaped serious harm when his own motor exploded.

Gary Ryan, 79, was riding up Corkscrew road yesterday when the motor caught fire. The flames are said to have reached 10 feet in height while his CO2 canisters shot off like bullets. He was taken to hospital as the fire burned through his shorts but seems to have escaped without any serious harm. A bigger worry for emergency services was the possibility of a bushfire as temperatures are currently reaching record highs in Australia. Thankfully it was a still day and the fire was contained quickly by a crew on another call nearby.

A short circuit has been blamed for the fire and is one of a number of similar incidents that have been reported in the past few years. Lithium batteries are to blame and while the problems are largely reported around charging, incidents like the one above prove they can become faulty during operation too. It's nearly always ebike conversion kits that cause these fires so if you're thinking of getting involved in the e game, please make sure you're buying from a reputable dealer. The cheapo, dodgy internet kit might look tempting but could leave you singed where the sun don't shine.

Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
74213 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
73264 views
Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred
52553 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
50240 views
Trek Teases New DH Team Riders
46476 views
Interview: Steve Peat Reflects on Retirement
43855 views
Review: The Banshee Legend 29" Rewards Aggressive Riders
43365 views
Inside Stanton Bikes' Full Suspension UK Manufacturing
40715 views

28 Comments

  • + 16
 *does drop* bike f*cking explodes
  • + 1
 Just imagine...
  • + 4
 make for a hell of a slow-mo huck to flat video!
  • + 5
 Friday Fails intro explained.
  • + 1
 That's my biggest worry with these large lithium batteries and the way we ride our bicycles. What happens if you crash and the battery slams into a rock. Not just the frame mounted (or contained) battery, but also the spare battery which some backpacks are now designed to carry. Not meant to create panic, but it does worry me.

To be clear, this is not related to the situation of the article. Which apparently was the typical "I was just riding along and... can I have warranty?" kind of situation.
  • + 10
 "It burns when I PR!"
  • + 8
 "Hey, do you have a motor on that thing?"
"Of course not"
"Well your pants are on fire so I think you're lying"
  • + 8
 thiiiis is why you buy e-products from the big boys and not someones shed. Less likely to singe your bits.
  • - 1
 This needs to be higher up. It's some random aftermarket POS motor that was put on by the rider himself, not an actual engineered E-bike. PB, stop with the clickbait please.
  • + 5
 Pinkbike: "We have made the editorial decision to not show eBike related content on this website."

Also Pinkbike: "Sick, this video makes eBikes look terrible. Run it."
  • + 1
 When did they decide not to stop showing mopeds?
  • + 4
 Cyclist ? Since when motorbike riders are called cyclists ?
  • + 1
 this
  • + 3
 The legs burn when you really start pushing it up them hills.
  • + 3
 When the $10k Pinarello Dogma just isn't fast enough....
  • + 1
 "When you are not fast enough to power the $10k Pinarello Dogma." FTFY

IFTY Smile
  • + 3
 NOT HOSPITALISED !!" just taken for a routine check !
  • + 1
 You must be new here. This is Pinkbike, not just some random sensible news website.
  • + 0
 Here's another story of an E-Bike catching fire. Happens all the time honestly... www.rep-am.com/news/2018/08/26/motorcycle-catches-fire-in-waterbury
  • + 1
 I wish these guys would actually share what failed electrically. A short doesn't say much.
  • + 1
 Who puts a motor on a Pinarello?
  • + 1
 Dodgy setup from old mate
  • + 1
 hey... theres e-fire in here
  • + 0
 How long till one starts a forest fire ????
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039192
Mobile Version of Website