Video: Bike Handling Mastery with Tommy Zula in San Diego

Mar 18, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesEarlier this year, Airborne’s Tommy Zula loaded up the van and headed to San Diego to work an industry trade show for System Cycle Supply. In addition to being a pro rider for both Airborne and DK Bicycles, Tommy is also an in-house sales rep at our distributor, System Cycle. A true triple threat!

Since he was already out on the west coast, Tommy took advantage of the weather to prep for the 2020 season, linking up with his buddies to shred some trails and ride new spots. Tommy’s main goals for this year are to defend his pump track world title and to mix it up with the world’s best mountain bikers on the Crankworx World Tour. 2020 is already off to a great start for Tommy with another huge pump track win at Crankworx Rotorua.Airborne Bicycles

VIDEO: Luca Cometti
PHOTOS: Stephen Smith

