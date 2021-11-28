Video: Bike Park Flow with Michal Prokop

This season was again affected by the Covid pandemic. The bike events had uncertain dates and no one knew where and when the lockdown would be. Fortunately, during the summer, the situation calmed down and the bike parks opened normally. Prokop therefore did not hesitate, took advantage of the sunny days in the mountains and took his enduro machine to the bike park.
In these uncertain times, the bike and your favorite trail is the best thing in the world. You can really see that Prokop enjoys riding bike park even when he is not racing against the clock.
MENTIONS: @rockmachinebikes
/ @Gravitymag
