Video: Bike Park Follow Cam with Vinny T

Jun 15, 2022
by Vincent Tupin  


Bike park season is on! Morgins Bikepark, my favorite place!


Lac blanc bike park



Posted In:
Videos Vincent Tupin Eliott Lapotre


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
118445 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
100938 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
58637 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
51479 views
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
48707 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41842 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
41095 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
34815 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 3 weeks friday PDS here we come Smile
  • 2 0
 Vinny T the knobs preserver.
  • 1 0
 Making Morgins look like one big blue flow trail.... Bravo!
  • 1 0
 Rowdy
  • 1 0
 Chill out bro





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008256
Mobile Version of Website