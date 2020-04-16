Pinkbike.com
Video: Bike Park Laps w/ Bernard Kerr, Matt Walker & Christina Chappetta at Skyline Rotorua
Apr 16, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
In between events at Crankworx Rotorua 2020, Bernard Kerr and Matt Walker showed Christina Chappetta all over Skyline Rotorua.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Bernard Kerr
Christina Chappetta
Matt Walker
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Garethccc
(17 mins ago)
Nice to see Skyline's infamous berm jump over wall ride to road feature again
[Reply]
1
0
jambarbeast
(19 mins ago)
Damn Christina is a ripper
[Reply]
