Video: Bike Park Laps w/ Bernard Kerr, Matt Walker & Christina Chappetta at Skyline Rotorua

Apr 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


In between events at Crankworx Rotorua 2020, Bernard Kerr and Matt Walker showed Christina Chappetta all over Skyline Rotorua.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Bernard Kerr Christina Chappetta Matt Walker Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice to see Skyline's infamous berm jump over wall ride to road feature again
  • 1 0
 Damn Christina is a ripper

