Video: Bike Park Laps with Thomas Estaque in 'Queenstown Blend'

Thomas Estaque
and his META SX V5
reunite alongside Léon Perrin and his camcorder for an off-season trip. Enjoying bike park laps unleashing the bike’s full DH potential and Thomas could not have challenged his META SX V5 more. Sketchy lines, big jumps and rough terrain is where this bike shines!
Also, he was joined by the most stylish crew in the business: Edgar Briole, Matteo Iniguez and Billy Meaclem. Like the ultimate family holiday edit in one of the best spots in the Southern Hemisphere, Queenstown, New Zealand.
Credits:
Riders: Thomas Estaque
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
Graphics: Seb Caldas
Colours: Alex Naureils
Sound Edit: Keith White
Music: No Fakez - T-Freshh