Powered by Outside

Video: Bike Park Laps with Thomas Estaque in 'Queenstown Blend'

Jun 12, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Thomas Estaque and his META SX V5 reunite alongside Léon Perrin and his camcorder for an off-season trip. Enjoying bike park laps unleashing the bike’s full DH potential and Thomas could not have challenged his META SX V5 more. Sketchy lines, big jumps and rough terrain is where this bike shines!

Also, he was joined by the most stylish crew in the business: Edgar Briole, Matteo Iniguez and Billy Meaclem. Like the ultimate family holiday edit in one of the best spots in the Southern Hemisphere, Queenstown, New Zealand.


COMMENCAL META SX V5 Queenstown Blend



COMMENCAL META SX V5 Queenstown Blend
COMMENCAL META SX V5 Queenstown Blend



COMMENCAL META SX V5 Queenstown Blend

COMMENCAL META SX V5 SIGNATURE

COMMENCAL META SX V5 SIGNATURE

Credits:
Riders: Thomas Estaque
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
Graphics: Seb Caldas
Colours: Alex Naureils
Sound Edit: Keith White
Music: No Fakez - T-Freshh

Regions in Article
Queenstown Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Billy Meaclem Edgar Briole Matteo Iniguez Thomas Estaque


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
438 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
122111 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
91680 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
51158 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51028 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
50845 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
38172 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
32493 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
31352 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044225
Mobile Version of Website