Video: Bike Park Laps with Vinny T, Thomas Genon, Paul Courderc & More
Jul 26, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
A day in Chatel Bikepark riding with Louis Reboul, Eliott Lapotre, Thomas Genon, Paul Couderc, Nicolas Terrier and Jules Langeard
—
Vinny T
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Louis Reboul
Paul Couderc
Thomas Genon
Vincent Tupin
Muckal
(9 mins ago)
The goonriding makes me feel bad
