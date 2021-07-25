Video: Bike Park Sends on a BMX

Jul 24, 2021
by Jelle Beenker  
Another summer, another try to go in the bike parks around me on my BMX bike.

This year, however, VEEtireco has given me a set of 20" Enduro casing tires with their oh so grippy tread pattern. Yes, I do have a proper mountain bike now, and yes, i might even post some footage of that one at some point. but i thought it was fun to experiment with more grip and revisit what I did a year ago. I do have to say, after being on a big bike, it does feel like I'm falling backwards all the time when riding my BMX.

Sit back and enjoy the video!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX


5 Comments

  • 3 2
 Tracks are way too groomed if this is possible
  • 3 0
 It does say Bikepark. The majority of Bikeparks are groomed.
  • 2 0
 He's taking flow trails. I don't think the objective here is to conquer tech steep double black diamonds. He's also lacking a front brake
  • 1 0
 @downhiller900sl: Agreed. Doing anything like this on BMX would be super scary compared to a DH rig or Enduro
  • 1 0
 Needs more #fingerscrossedbmx

Post a Comment



