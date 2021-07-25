Video: Bike Park Sends on a BMX

Another summer, another try to go in the bike parks around me on my BMX bike.This year, however, VEEtireco has given me a set of 20" Enduro casing tires with their oh so grippy tread pattern. Yes, I do have a proper mountain bike now, and yes, i might even post some footage of that one at some point. but i thought it was fun to experiment with more grip and revisit what I did a year ago. I do have to say, after being on a big bike, it does feel like I'm falling backwards all the time when riding my BMX.Sit back and enjoy the video!