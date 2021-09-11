Video: Bike Surfing & Carving Turns in Slovakia

As soon as, I got my hands on a new 2022 Cannondale Jekyll, I knew it is a heavy hitting machine, built for riding down the mountains and going big. I was the lucky one, and got it as first guy from the countries of Central Europe. With completely redesigned high-pivot frame and burly 170 milimeter Zeb fork, it is perfect for my ring style. We decided to film a short video, and show what it is capable of.For the filmmaking, I chose "Loam cinema", a Hungarian production by Viktor Csazar and Bence Szabo, because of their unique "analog" style. We shot it all at Slovakia, at my old home spots around the place, where I used to live. The first part is shot at a "gravel pit", which is a leftover of a 400 years old copper mines. It is not too long, but the dirt is perfect for some bike surfing and carving turns. The other segments are from a local trails around Banska Bystrica and a final part is shot at a jump trail called "Aerocircus" in Bikepark Kosutka, which I helped to found and build many years ago.I wanted to return to all those spots after some years and see what is possible there, with my bike handling skills, which improved from that time and with Jekyll.