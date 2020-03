With the first World Cup of the season postponed, I figured I'd give you a look at what goes into getting my bike ready for race season. Back in January, Kevin and I took some time to dial in my suspension set up and make sure the bike is running as fast as possible. If you've ever wondered about the process we use to develop new suspension tunes and make sure the bike is working in the most efficient way possible, this one is for you. — Finn Iles