Video: Bike Trials Like It's 1985

Hoping on a front wheel was really cool back then.

Almost identical outfit from back in the day.

My everyday drill has been spent on just a pallet.

Strahov stadium is a synonym of that age.

Balance is a basic biking skill.

Shooting at old train-station.

Me at the top of a podium with the bike TC50 as price for the winner in the 1985.

"In 1985, I was 14, had been doing bike trial for a year and was given a dream bike: a TC-50.This TC-50 was the best bike in the world for me then, though it actually did not work properly.And it was not this easy to make a video in these days, either. But why should not I shoot it, 34 years later, to show my contemporaries that we grinded hard indeed, and to let the young guns know that doing sports is not about the best equipment and number of likes on the social media. It is the path of trying to surpass yourself, getting over any obstacles ahead of you that is the ultimate goal. Enjoy riding your bike!"Josef Dresslerbiketrial world champion 1998, 2003