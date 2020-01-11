Video: Bike Trials Like It's 1985

"In 1985, I was 14, had been doing bike trial for a year and was given a dream bike: a TC-50.
This TC-50 was the best bike in the world for me then, though it actually did not work properly.
And it was not this easy to make a video in these days, either. But why should not I shoot it, 34 years later, to show my contemporaries that we grinded hard indeed, and to let the young guns know that doing sports is not about the best equipment and number of likes on the social media. It is the path of trying to surpass yourself, getting over any obstacles ahead of you that is the ultimate goal. Enjoy riding your bike!"
Josef Dressler
biketrial world champion 1998, 2003
