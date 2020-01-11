Video: Bike Trials Like It's 1985

Jan 11, 2020
by Josef Dressler  

"In 1985, I was 14, had been doing bike trial for a year and was given a dream bike: a TC-50.
This TC-50 was the best bike in the world for me then, though it actually did not work properly.
And it was not this easy to make a video in these days, either. But why should not I shoot it, 34 years later, to show my contemporaries that we grinded hard indeed, and to let the young guns know that doing sports is not about the best equipment and number of likes on the social media. It is the path of trying to surpass yourself, getting over any obstacles ahead of you that is the ultimate goal. Enjoy riding your bike!"

Josef Dressler
biketrial world champion 1998, 2003

Picture from video 1985
Hoping on a front wheel was really cool back then.

Picture from video 1985.
Almost identical outfit from back in the day.

Picture from video 1985.
My everyday drill has been spent on just a pallet.

Picture from video 1985.
Strahov stadium is a synonym of that age.

Picture from video 1985.
Balance is a basic biking skill.

Picture from video 1985.
Shooting at old train-station.

Competition in 1985.
Me at the top of a podium with the bike TC50 as price for the winner in the 1985.


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Long, slack and it’ll fit a full size bottle. Very fun video - about the only thing on that bike that looks trails ready is the gearing!
  • 1 0
 That Color Bike Just Rocks
  • 1 0
 Awesome video. I bet it was fun to make.
  • 1 0
 Krása! Smile

