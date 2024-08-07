Video: Bike Trip with Ludo May, Olivier Cuvet & Morgane Jonnier in the Northern French Alps

HAUTE MAURIENNE DELIVERS STUNNING SCENERY

Haute Maurienne is the ultimate playground for any proper mountain biking adventures, with one of the best trail network I've seen in France so far. — Olivier Cuvet Even, if the National Park of La Vanoise is very close (you are not allowed to ride mountain bikes in the park), there is a lot of opportunities to ride your bike. I'am always impressed by the nature and the wild areas in those alpine valleys. Riding your bike in such a scenery is already a great experience in itself. We were expecting more marmots than cyclists on trails on this still-secret spot at this time of the year, and... we've seen a lot of marmots.



WILD AREAS

OLIVIER LEADING THE PACK ON THIS AMAZING LOAMY TRAIL

From alpine to loamy trails, we got our mind blown from the first to the last pedal stroke. — Olivier

STUNNING LANDSCAPES AT THE MONT CENIS LAKE

AUSSOIS WILL PROVIDE THE PUREST ENDURO TRAILS

So much diversity and some of the best loamy trails I've ever ridden! — Ludo

MOMO ON A LOAMY TRAIL

Alpine, flow, technical, fast trails, with some amazing landscapes on top, what else can you expect? — Morgane

PROPER HIGH ALPINE TRAIL

MOUNTAINS ALL AROUND

THE CHERRY ON THE CAKE

Haute-Maurienne, is one of the last valley in the northern French Alps, which has not been over built by the ski industry. Even if the valley has some amazing ski resorts like Aussois, Valfréjus, Val Cenis, Bonneval sur Arc, La Norma and Bessans, they are not affecting the landscapes too much which is amazing. Green valley, surrounded by impressive summits and glaciers above 3500m.I brought along Morgane, Olivier and Ludo to show them all the potential of this place. We mostly rode official trails, well marked and maintained by the bike patrols team.The perfect spot for nice all mountain tours. In summer season, you can link the different areas by using the lifts and the shuttle services equipped with bike racks. Perfect way to gain some elevation and enjoy more trails. There is plenty of trails to connect and create your own loop.If you want a great one (wo)man show, you can stop at Le relais du Mont Cenis. Simone will guide you through history and explain why the Mont Cenis is the center of Europe,… good times guarantee.Either for a XC loop or for a nice all-mountain tour, the Mont Cenis Lake is a great start for your ride. The traverse from the lake to connect to "Cannon ball" is a must do.The purest Enduro MTB trails. Riding “Moulinator” at Aussois remembers me my best times of enduro racing. A very complete trail, natural, playfull and fun to ride. There is plenty of this kind of trails here. They are most of the time shared with hikers. Some of them could be accessed by the gondola, some you’ll have to pedal all the way to the top. E-bikes will make your life easier.If you’re looking for mellow trails that you can ride with family or beginners, the blue track "Blue Cheese" in Termignon-Val Cenis is the right spot in the valley. Long built descent, nicely done and accessible with chairlift (Roches blanches). You can also check the "Chantelouve Trail center" at Bessans with different loops from green lines to black, here you could spend half a day with young guns through the "Mélèze" trees.If you're lucky enough, you might be able to find some morel mushrooms on the side of the track.The chef at Relais des 2 cols cooked them so well especially for us, this has made our trip even better and more special.For more informations about riding this region :How to access :On train to Modane rail station. Then you can use the buses equipped with bike racks between all the villages.