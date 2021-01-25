Video: Bikepacking Adventure on a Bowhead Reach Adaptive eMTB

Jan 25, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesOn Dec 3rd 2020, Christian Bagg and Chris Brown head out on 2 Bowhead REACH Adaptive Mountain Bike to do an EPIC overnight Bikepacking trip.

An unsupported journey with nothing but a trailer and four pannier bags filled with some camping gear a tent and some food.

This route from Lesueur Creek to Lake Minnewanka has never been attempted before on a Bowhead Reach and is considered impossible by most people with a spinal cord injury.

We also delve into the backstory behind the development of the Bowhead Reach. Where it all started and how we got to where we are today...

Here is a link to the route that we took on. It truly is a beautiful area in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary and just North of BanffBowhead


For more details on the Bowhead Reach go to bowheadcorp.com

Posted In:
Videos Bowhead


Must Read This Week
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
54267 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
52956 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
47929 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
47503 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
46529 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
43563 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
43312 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
42144 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 seeing that font pivotal(?) suspension adjust based on terrain was pretty freaking cool I gotta say. Ya'll gotta a lauf sponsorship

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006995
Mobile Version of Website