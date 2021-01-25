Video: Bikepacking Adventure on a Bowhead Reach Adaptive eMTB





On Dec 3rd 2020, Christian Bagg and Chris Brown head out on 2 Bowhead REACH Adaptive Mountain Bike to do an EPIC overnight Bikepacking trip. An unsupported journey with nothing but a trailer and four pannier bags filled with some camping gear a tent and some food. This route from Lesueur Creek to Lake Minnewanka has never been attempted before on a Bowhead Reach and is considered impossible by most people with a spinal cord injury. We also delve into the backstory behind the development of the Bowhead Reach. Where it all started and how we got to where we are today... Here is a link to the route that we took on. It truly is a beautiful area in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary and just North of Banff