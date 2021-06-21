Pinkbike.com
Video: Bikepacking on a $60 Budget with Tom & Christina
Jun 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Neither Tom nor Christina have gone bikepacking before so with none of the gear and some of an idea, they embark on an overnight trip in Squamish. The caveat? They can only spend $60 on everything they need.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
31 Comments
Score
Time
22
0
bigtim
(53 mins ago)
Video? WTF. I want this kind of content in interpretive dance.
[Reply]
5
0
christinachappetta
(49 mins ago)
Comment GOLD
[Reply]
20
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
$60 budget*
*not including bike
[Reply]
13
0
Peally
(1 hours ago)
$4,060 budget
[Reply]
10
0
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Maybe next time we do it old, single-speed road bikes? Open to ideas!
[Reply]
3
0
smartfartbart
(1 hours ago)
@jasonlucas
: not sure you will enjoy single speed road bike on trail. But if you can get nice bikes as shown in the video, you can rise the budget a little for the bikepacking stuff. Not saying you have to make with a Walmart or Decathlon for us from Europe, but with something less flashy. Anyway, that's a good effort to show you can bikepack with not too much investment.
[Reply]
6
0
PTyliszczak
(58 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
: IFHT trip to Costa Rica style. Unknown route, craigslist bike, barely speak the language, and end up at some cult retreat. I'm sure you could check all those boxes if you send Tom to Alabama!
[Reply]
5
0
Tombrad
Plus
(57 mins ago)
Haha next time it includes the bike, I might have to forego the hotdogs....
[Reply]
4
0
Peally
(56 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
: We're just being nitpicky sarcastic internet a*sholes
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(50 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
: If you're referring to bike packing the prairies on those singlespeed bikes, then maybe... no hills hahaha
[Reply]
2
0
ceecee
(40 mins ago)
@Tombrad
: bike?--it doesn't even include a valve stem. Trash and a campfire--welcome to the North American West. How about a $60 light and an endurance ride
[Reply]
3
0
rickybobby18
(44 mins ago)
I love this. It bums me out when people think they need a full Revelate bag setup to go spend a night on a mountaintop. The bags are super nice, but not necessary! Just start strapping shit to your bike and get out there and get some nice bags later if you get super into it.
[Reply]
1
0
brodoyouevenbike
(5 mins ago)
I spent a night in the mountains without even a mattress because the moss was so soft. This was the day after breaking my collarbone btw
[Reply]
6
0
LEONINE
(54 mins ago)
Both of them have 190$ glasses LMAO
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(35 mins ago)
A loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter or p&j is all the food they'd need a proper budget trip. With $60 to spend they could have extended their trip a few extra nights easy.
[Reply]
5
0
dfbland
(1 hours ago)
$60 for a night in squampton? I don't believe it
[Reply]
6
1
pdxkid
(57 mins ago)
Norbs got robbed
[Reply]
4
0
bullitboy105
(52 mins ago)
I heard Tom say "beer spray".
Never waste beer.
[Reply]
2
0
RideThicccBC
(1 hours ago)
lol bikepacking to tseudo tsuga
[Reply]
1
0
webermtb
(26 mins ago)
I used to buy at that K-Mart when I was mountain biking in Squamish & Whistler 3 years ago.
[Reply]
1
0
downhiller900sl
(6 mins ago)
Just making trash by buying duct tape and going to town every time you want to strap anything to your bike?
[Reply]
1
0
rabidmonkfish
(1 mins ago)
Cool vid. Good to show you don't need to spend a fortune to get out and about.
[Reply]
3
1
LEONINE
(1 hours ago)
bruh wat is dis
[Reply]
1
0
randydurham2
(51 mins ago)
Yo what wrist brace is Christina wearing?
[Reply]
2
0
Tjomball
(48 mins ago)
looks like a Mobius X8
[Reply]
2
0
randydurham2
(43 mins ago)
@Tjomball
: thanks
[Reply]
1
0
machaut
(33 mins ago)
Did the Caesar mix taste good tho? hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
webermtb
(11 mins ago)
Pseudo-tsuga trail is so good!
[Reply]
1
0
Pix6z
(1 hours ago)
Video is Private
[Reply]
1
0
drpepperrider2
(1 hours ago)
Video still private
[Reply]
1
0
noakeabean
(1 hours ago)
Its public now!
[Reply]
