Video: Bikepacking on a $60 Budget with Tom & Christina

Jun 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Neither Tom nor Christina have gone bikepacking before so with none of the gear and some of an idea, they embark on an overnight trip in Squamish. The caveat? They can only spend $60 on everything they need.





31 Comments

  • 22 0
 Video? WTF. I want this kind of content in interpretive dance.
  • 5 0
 Comment GOLD
  • 20 0
 $60 budget*



*not including bike
  • 13 0
 $4,060 budget
  • 10 0
 Maybe next time we do it old, single-speed road bikes? Open to ideas!
  • 3 0
 @jasonlucas: not sure you will enjoy single speed road bike on trail. But if you can get nice bikes as shown in the video, you can rise the budget a little for the bikepacking stuff. Not saying you have to make with a Walmart or Decathlon for us from Europe, but with something less flashy. Anyway, that's a good effort to show you can bikepack with not too much investment.
  • 6 0
 @jasonlucas: IFHT trip to Costa Rica style. Unknown route, craigslist bike, barely speak the language, and end up at some cult retreat. I'm sure you could check all those boxes if you send Tom to Alabama!
  • 5 0
 Haha next time it includes the bike, I might have to forego the hotdogs....
  • 4 0
 @jasonlucas: We're just being nitpicky sarcastic internet a*sholes
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas: If you're referring to bike packing the prairies on those singlespeed bikes, then maybe... no hills hahaha
  • 2 0
 @Tombrad: bike?--it doesn't even include a valve stem. Trash and a campfire--welcome to the North American West. How about a $60 light and an endurance ride
  • 3 0
 I love this. It bums me out when people think they need a full Revelate bag setup to go spend a night on a mountaintop. The bags are super nice, but not necessary! Just start strapping shit to your bike and get out there and get some nice bags later if you get super into it. Smile
  • 1 0
 I spent a night in the mountains without even a mattress because the moss was so soft. This was the day after breaking my collarbone btw
  • 6 0
 Both of them have 190$ glasses LMAO
  • 3 0
 A loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter or p&j is all the food they'd need a proper budget trip. With $60 to spend they could have extended their trip a few extra nights easy.
  • 5 0
 $60 for a night in squampton? I don't believe it
  • 6 1
 Norbs got robbed
  • 4 0
 I heard Tom say "beer spray".

Never waste beer.
  • 2 0
 lol bikepacking to tseudo tsuga
  • 1 0
 I used to buy at that K-Mart when I was mountain biking in Squamish & Whistler 3 years ago. Wink
  • 1 0
 Just making trash by buying duct tape and going to town every time you want to strap anything to your bike?
  • 1 0
 Cool vid. Good to show you don't need to spend a fortune to get out and about.
  • 3 1
 bruh wat is dis
  • 1 0
 Yo what wrist brace is Christina wearing?
  • 2 0
 looks like a Mobius X8
  • 2 0
 @Tjomball: thanks
  • 1 0
 Did the Caesar mix taste good tho? hahaha
  • 1 0
 Pseudo-tsuga trail is so good!
  • 1 0
 Video is Private
  • 1 0
 Video still private
  • 1 0
 Its public now!

Post a Comment



