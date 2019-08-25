Video: Bikepacking, Packrafting & Not Drinking Beer in Southern Utah

Aug 25, 2019
by Lizzy & Steve Scully-Fassbinder  
DOOM

by fourcornersguides
Views: 261    Faves: 1



Earlier this spring, Steve "Doom" Fassbinder's old friends, now the illustrious owners of the film company Felt Soul Media, reached out to him, wondering if he'd be interested in being in a Sierra Nevada beer commercial. Beer! Yes. Duh. When he's not stompin' dirt trails and remote roads or schwacking in the Alaska bush, there's nothing Doom likes more than drinking beer. And mixing beer with bikerafting (bikepacking & packrafting), old friends, and his "sweetie" (aka Lizzy). What could be better?

There was just one problem. Upon completion of the film, Sierra Nevada told Felt Soul Media that they couldn't show Doom drinking beer in the commercial (apparently it's not allowed...?) Uh oh... However, Ben and Travis would not be deterred from releasing this staff favorite. Check out their creative solution. Cheers.


Lizzy Scully catching one of the ephemeral spring rivers of Southern Utah 2019.


Utah

Videos


4 Comments

  • + 0
 W0w NoT dRinKinG be3r sO WOOOKEEE

in all seriousness, I get it. Don’t need it when you’re constantly surrounded by beauty.
  • + 2
 Not drinking beer is the highest level of craft beer drinking, sorry, tasting.
  • + 1
 What kind of beer do you drink that when you are not surrounded by awesome landscapes it makes you feel like you are??!

Weird comment
  • + 1
 Now that there is how to commercial

Post a Comment



