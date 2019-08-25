Video: Bikepacking, Packrafting & Not Drinking Beer in Southern Utah

Earlier this spring, Steve "Doom" Fassbinder's old friends, now the illustrious owners of the film company Felt Soul Media, reached out to him, wondering if he'd be interested in being in a Sierra Nevada beer commercial. Beer! Yes. Duh. When he's not stompin' dirt trails and remote roads or schwacking in the Alaska bush, there's nothing Doom likes more than drinking beer. And mixing beer with bikerafting (bikepacking & packrafting), old friends, and his "sweetie" (aka Lizzy). What could be better?There was just one problem. Upon completion of the film, Sierra Nevada told Felt Soul Media that they couldn't show Doom drinking beer in the commercial (apparently it's not allowed...?) Uh oh... However, Ben and Travis would not be deterred from releasing this staff favorite. Check out their creative solution. Cheers.