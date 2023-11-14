Video: Bikes, Beers and Boats with Scotty Laughland & Holger Meyer

Words

From Tweed Valley classics to boat-accessed trails on the Isle of Skye, this trip had it all.

A fabled area among riders, the Tweed Valley delivers when it comes to natural trail riding

The terrain in Dunkeld is almost Jurassic-like with tall and beautiful trees, big green ferns and vast sections of rock. It's an experience just being in these woods, never mind discovering them by bike.

Northeast of Ballater is Heartbreak Ridge. Remote, vast, and rocky, this is Scotland summed up in one ride.

e-bikes = more laps, and Tarland Trails delivers the kind of flow that you want to just keep riding.

From shaped berms one day, to the mighty expanse of Sgor Gaoith the next. How does one pronounce this? Watch the video to find out

When you're blessed with stellar weather for four days riding in Scotland, there's a good chance it could rain on the fifth. Torridon providing a moody backdrop to an unforgettable day in the wilderness.

Hike-a-bike with an e-bike? No worries with the Lumen. The Isle of Skye - The crescendo to a killer week of riding in Scotland.

