Video: Bikes, Beers and Boats with Scotty Laughland & Holger Meyer

Nov 14, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

Words: SCOTT Sports

For the fourth instalment of Trail e-Xplorer, Holger Meyer embarks on a mammoth journey, driving his van from Germany to meet up with resident Scottish pinner and hidden trail guru, Scotty Laughland, for a six-day epic adventure showcasing the greatest trails on offer in Scotland. Both riding the lightweight downcountry SCOTT Lumen eRIDEs, Scotty and Holger leave no stone unturned, no coffee unenjoyed and no haggis uneaten on their quest to experience the crème de la crème of eMTB adventures in Scotland.


From Tweed Valley classics to boat-accessed trails on the Isle of Skye, this trip had it all.


A fabled area among riders, the Tweed Valley delivers when it comes to natural trail riding


The terrain in Dunkeld is almost Jurassic-like with tall and beautiful trees, big green ferns and vast sections of rock. It's an experience just being in these woods, never mind discovering them by bike.




Northeast of Ballater is Heartbreak Ridge. Remote, vast, and rocky, this is Scotland summed up in one ride.

e-bikes = more laps, and Tarland Trails delivers the kind of flow that you want to just keep riding.


From shaped berms one day, to the mighty expanse of Sgor Gaoith the next. How does one pronounce this? Watch the video to find out Wink


When you're blessed with stellar weather for four days riding in Scotland, there's a good chance it could rain on the fifth. Torridon providing a moody backdrop to an unforgettable day in the wilderness.


Hike-a-bike with an e-bike? No worries with the Lumen. The Isle of Skye - The crescendo to a killer week of riding in Scotland.

Words: Scotty Laughland
Filming: Robert Grew
Editing: Scotty Laughland
Images: Finlay Anderson

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Such variety! Happy to say I've ridden all those except Dunkeld. Felt like I needed a guide there, but maybe it's not true.
  • 1 0
 Could just say "MTB destinations" instead of saying "eMTB destinations"...
  • 4 4
 Some really great places to ruin with an e-bike in this video - thanks!
  • 1 0
 The comment we needed !







