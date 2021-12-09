Video: Bikes, Cameras, Action - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 8

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 8
This time on Pinkbike Academy, the remaining riders must show that they can perform outside of a racecourse in a 60-second video challenge. Who can impress our judges and the other riders the most? Watch and find out.
The teams brainstorm ideas.
Time to get the shots.
Bradley going all in.
It's one thing to capture the content, it's another to edit it together in a way that will impress the judges.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.
