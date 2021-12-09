Video: Bikes, Cameras, Action - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 8

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY



SEASON 2, EPISODE 8





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.





Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here. Which video was your favourite? You must be logged in to take this poll. Flo (with Cam)

Bradley (with Israel)

Alaina (with Tori)

Laura (with Kyra)

Emmett (with Cody) Responses: 7 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



The eliminated contestants came back to help with the 60-second video challenge.

The teams brainstorm ideas.

Who could have predicted we'd see Emmett and Cody working together this season?

Time to get the shots.

Bradley and Israel getting creative with the filming.

Bradley going all in.

Alaina and Tori in the editing cave.

It's one thing to capture the content, it's another to edit it together in a way that will impress the judges.

The final elimination ceremony.

Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.

Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

This time on Pinkbike Academy, the remaining riders must show that they can perform outside of a racecourse in a 60-second video challenge. Who can impress our judges and the other riders the most? Watch and find out.