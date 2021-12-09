close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Bikes, Cameras, Action - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 8

Dec 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  





PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 8



This time on Pinkbike Academy, the remaining riders must show that they can perform outside of a racecourse in a 60-second video challenge. Who can impress our judges and the other riders the most? Watch and find out.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


Which video was your favourite?



The eliminated contestants came back to help with the 60-second video challenge.

The teams brainstorm ideas.

Who could have predicted we'd see Emmett and Cody working together this season?

Time to get the shots.

Bradley and Israel getting creative with the filming.

Bradley going all in.

Alaina and Tori in the editing cave.

It's one thing to capture the content, it's another to edit it together in a way that will impress the judges.

The final elimination ceremony.






Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
57599 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
55679 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
50919 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
44647 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
38465 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37537 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
37218 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Perceive to Be the Riskiest Outdoor Sport?
34956 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Whoever wins has the best BMX background.
  • 1 0
 I might've heard of people talk about a stick up Cody's pants, but I never thought I'd literally see a stick in his pants.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009501
Mobile Version of Website