Video: Biking with Santa & His Reindeer in Oregon

Come join Santa and his trusty reindeer for a quick romp through Central Oregon. This is my (Trevor Lyden) first attempt at venturing out from the realms of professional photography and exploring the world of video.
While we severely ran out of time and only filmed for one afternoon, I thought it would be good to spread some holiday cheer and hopefully get a chuckle or two. Thanks to Santa (Austin Hemperley) and the Reindeer (Kate Meyer). Happy Holidays Pinkbike friends.
Happy Holidays!
