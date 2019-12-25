Video: Biking with Santa & His Reindeer in Oregon

When not leading the pack, the reindeer make great cheerleaders.

Coming to a house near you.

Santa. AKA: Austin Hemperley Rudolph. AKA: Kate Meyer

It's fitting that Christmas falls on wheelie Wednesday.

With only one night to get it all done, the reindeer need to be full on the gas.

Building core strength for the chimney climbing. Dirt deer.

Santa needs to keep limber. Jack Frost providing motivation.

It's a little known fact that Santa practices at skateparks so that he can fly all the way to you.

Come join Santa and his trusty reindeer for a quick romp through Central Oregon. This is my (Trevor Lyden) first attempt at venturing out from the realms of professional photography and exploring the world of video.While we severely ran out of time and only filmed for one afternoon, I thought it would be good to spread some holiday cheer and hopefully get a chuckle or two. Thanks to Santa (Austin Hemperley) and the Reindeer (Kate Meyer). Happy Holidays Pinkbike friends.Happy Holidays!