Video: Billy Hoyes Stylishly Sends Jumps in 'Renegade'

Breaking away from the confines we find in the sport of mountain biking, rider Billy Hoyes and filmmaker Luke Appleby head out to Revolution Bike Park to create this unique visual aimed at showcasing how our sport should be, free and unique.
Truly filled with passion induced mayhem, we see Billy head for a shoot with Gnartec, only to break free from the scripted product shots and pressure on how “they" want him to ride, not how he wants to ride. This is deep in meaning, impactful and ready to get the blood flowing!
|The creation of “Renegade" happened very organically, as the ethos of Gnartec and the outlook of Billy aligns so well. Gnartec is a brand that has come about from innovation, rider feedback, and thinking outside of the box. The products that we offer are totally unique, just like riders that we collaborate with, they all have something special, an interesting perspective and passion for mountain biking, with Billy being the perfect representation of that. It is clear to see the world of Mountain Biking has become very corporate and controlled, but the beauty and creativity of riding is found where riders are free from rules and constraints, and this is exactly the message both myself and Billy wanted to convey in this Film.— Luke Appleby
Creating this video has brought blood, sweat and stoke to both Luke and Billy within the filming process. The first day of filming was set, Billy crashed and sprained his wrist 3 jumps into the 50to01 line at Revolution Bike Park. This put them a while ahead until they could continue filming this again, but they were determined to finish this project.
|The meaning behind this film is the biggest thing for me, the views I have of mountain-biking and the importance of keeping the sport authentic seemed to mirror Lukes and that was sick. It's cool to promote a message like this in a video. It's a rad reminder to just make sure you don't get sucked into the corporate side of the industry and remain an individual. Riding bikes is about having fun and being free, we shouldn't forget this.— Billy Hoyes
The time came to get back up the mountain and continue filming a couple months ahead after Billy had healed up.
|We gathered a majority of the edit, until the final banger came, the 540 fakie on the Vision Line step up. If we could count the failures, crashes and attempts to get this single banger clip then we would be somewhat mathematical geniuses. Man, it was a slog. That 540 was a tough one to get planted, the fakie was the one we had to nail in and it was tedious but we got there in the end. It's a funny one when you cross over BMX tricks onto the big bike, the filming process changes from getting the right looking whip a few times to just hitting the one trick over and over until you get it. MTB filmers can sometimes expect things to go quicker with what they're used to filming, but Luke is a super sick guy to work with, he's patient and gets you fired up to get it!— Billy Hoyes
This video was created with nothing but a two-man band. There was no production or film team involved. Just the rider himself and Luke, the owner of both Gnartec and Badger productions doing the camerawork to the editing. There's something special in what two people can do who have a big message to get across when hard work is put in.
|From a filming aspect the project has been a roller coaster, with Billy sustaining an injury right at the start of filming, the ever-changing weather conditions, added with some ambitious tricks that Billy wanted to achieve, the project was a huge challenge for the both of us. I say both of us, but I must thank Meg for coming along to help organise us, being our uplift and co-ordinator, as having those extra pair of eyes was so helpful, especially with the FPV drone work.— Luke Appleby
|Billy was always super impressive, not only for his riding, but his huge commitment to the project, always pushing very hard to achieve the big tricks on two very demanding lines, I have never seen someone slam so hard and just get back up with a smile on his face, ready for another take, it has been an awesome experience and I am very grateful to be have had Billy onboard.— Luke Appleby
There we have it! We hope this video inspires you to keep an authentic view of our ever-growing sport. This film is about rebellion, and that is what the heart of Mountain-Biking truly is. Ride Free!
Billy Hoyes Instagram
Gnartec Instagram
Badger Productions Instagram
4 Comments
Post a Comment