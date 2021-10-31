Video: Billy Hoyes Stylishly Sends Jumps in 'Renegade'

We gathered a majority of the edit, until the final banger came, the 540 fakie on the Vision Line step up. If we could count the failures, crashes and attempts to get this single banger clip then we would be somewhat mathematical geniuses. Man, it was a slog. That 540 was a tough one to get planted, the fakie was the one we had to nail in and it was tedious but we got there in the end. It's a funny one when you cross over BMX tricks onto the big bike, the filming process changes from getting the right looking whip a few times to just hitting the one trick over and over until you get it. MTB filmers can sometimes expect things to go quicker with what they're used to filming, but Luke is a super sick guy to work with, he's patient and gets you fired up to get it! — Billy Hoyes