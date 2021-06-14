Pinkbike.com
Video: Billy Meaclem & Boaz Hebblethwaite Stylishly Shred a Freshly Cut Trail
Jun 14, 2021
by
Josh Birkenhake
Winter is on its way! This means prime dirt and trail building season! Boaz and Billy cut up a fresh trail that they've refurbished at Christchurch Adventure Park.
Riders:
Boaz Hebblethwaite
,
Billy Meaclem
Film/Photos:
Hold Tight Visuals
1 Comment
Germanmike
(34 mins ago)
Boaz!
[Reply]
