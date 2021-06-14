Video: Billy Meaclem & Boaz Hebblethwaite Stylishly Shred a Freshly Cut Trail

Jun 14, 2021
by Josh Birkenhake  

Winter is on its way! This means prime dirt and trail building season! Boaz and Billy cut up a fresh trail that they've refurbished at Christchurch Adventure Park.

Riders: Boaz Hebblethwaite, Billy Meaclem

Film/Photos: Hold Tight Visuals




Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Billy Meaclem


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Boaz! Smile

