Video: Billy Meaclem Styles it Out on Perfectly Sculpted Handbuilt Jumps in 'Payday'
May 3, 2024
by
COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS
16 Comments
PAYDAY - BILLY MEACLEM
Watch Billy Meaclem style it out on handmade secret trails in the middle of a forest in NZ!
It took two years of work for Billy and his crew to create their new riding haven. The
ABSOLUT
couldn't dream of a better playground to show what it is capable of.
Credits:
Rider:
Billy Meaclem
Film & Edit:
Hunt Cinema
Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis
Member since Sep 14, 2009
433 articles
16 Comments
28
0
andyk
(2 days ago)
That last shot was brilliant. The whole video was excellent, but that last one... Well done!
[Reply]
14
0
delaneydh
FL
(2 days ago)
That final shot is absolutely outstanding.
[Reply]
10
0
TadejStrah
FL
(2 days ago)
must watch...!!
[Reply]
6
0
NickBosshard
(2 days ago)
Definitely a typo in the title, should start with must watch instead of video!
[Reply]
7
0
juanmenendez
(2 days ago)
Absolutely epic !!! Hunt cinema make everything magic. Love it. Billy got some loft too
[Reply]
3
0
robito
(2 days ago)
Loved everything about this edit. Riding, trails, and that last shot was everything
[Reply]
3
0
erubio
FL
(2 days ago)
..." MADE BY HAND" !!!! THE WHOLE TRACK!!!!
[Reply]
3
0
alwaysOTB
FL
(2 days ago)
...with a shopping basket as the sifter. Good Lord. PB should add "track of the year", even if its hidden from the masses.
[Reply]
3
0
trails1201
(2 days ago)
Decent that. Like a BMX trails vid. Tyre grab slow-mo was proper.
[Reply]
1
0
swenzowski
(1 days ago)
such an insane track, proper riding. But man some of those lips look so smooth, like 15ft tall from bottom of transition to lip! Gahd dahm bois
[Reply]
4
0
hvmatt
(1 days ago)
That was beautiful
[Reply]
3
0
jimoxbox
FL
(2 days ago)
Choon
[Reply]
2
0
aminal
(2 days ago)
Ooh yea that was sick!
[Reply]
2
0
integralnz
(2 days ago)
Bro, WTAF!
[Reply]
2
0
Lumenous1
FL
(2 days ago)
so smooth
[Reply]
1
0
erikhortsch
(24 hours ago)
dang! final shot!
[Reply]
