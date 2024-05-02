Video: Billy Meaclem Styles it Out on Perfectly Sculpted Handbuilt Jumps in 'Payday'

May 3, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

PAYDAY - BILLY MEACLEM
 
Watch Billy Meaclem style it out on handmade secret trails in the middle of a forest in NZ!
 
It took two years of work for Billy and his crew to create their new riding haven.  The ABSOLUT couldn't dream of a better playground to show what it is capable of.

Credits:
Rider: Billy Meaclem
Film & Edit: Hunt Cinema

16 Comments
  • 28 0
 That last shot was brilliant. The whole video was excellent, but that last one... Well done!
  • 14 0
 That final shot is absolutely outstanding.
  • 10 0
 must watch...!!
  • 6 0
 Definitely a typo in the title, should start with must watch instead of video!
  • 7 0
 Absolutely epic !!! Hunt cinema make everything magic. Love it. Billy got some loft too
  • 3 0
 Loved everything about this edit. Riding, trails, and that last shot was everything
  • 3 0
  ..." MADE BY HAND" !!!! THE WHOLE TRACK!!!!
  • 3 0
 ...with a shopping basket as the sifter. Good Lord. PB should add "track of the year", even if its hidden from the masses.
  • 3 0
 Decent that. Like a BMX trails vid. Tyre grab slow-mo was proper.
  • 1 0
 such an insane track, proper riding. But man some of those lips look so smooth, like 15ft tall from bottom of transition to lip! Gahd dahm bois
  • 4 0
 That was beautiful
  • 3 0
 Choon
  • 2 0
 Ooh yea that was sick!
  • 2 0
 Bro, WTAF!
  • 2 0
 so smooth
  • 1 0
 dang! final shot!







