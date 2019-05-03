Video: Course Building for the 10th Rocket Air FMB Gold Event

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air
Tomorrow kicks off the tenth annual Swatch Rocket Air. Spectators at the Thun ice rink can anticipate a gift in the form of the Team Battle and for the first time, the best trick contest on Friday evening. What they can't predict: will a Swiss stand atop the podium for the first time in Swatch Rocket Air history? Some final touches
The construction work for the 10th Swatch Rocket Air in the ice rink Thun is largely complete and the first riders are already testing the Birthday Bash course. Tickets
for the 10th-anniversary edition and for the after party on Friday and Saturday are still available.
Overview of the finished ice rink
Swatch Rocket Air masterminds, Ramon and Jerome Hunziker under a confetti shower
One thing is for sure: who has to clean up the mess.
Joel has finished his awesome artwork with his sprayer friends. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
Don't get scared by the clown.
Photo credits: www.andremaurer.ch
The event will also be streamed live on rocketair.ch on May 4th at 7pm CET. If you can't make it to Thun, make sure to join the live stream at 7pm CET (10am PST).
