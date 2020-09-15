Video: Black Ox Tests its New 'Bulletproof' Tire Sealant Using a Rifle

Sep 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


To test out its claims of a 'bulletproof' tire sealant, Black Ox decided the best way was to use a .22 cal rifle. Their new sealant is made from a mix of different lengths of carbon fibers mix with the latex-based sealant, this is said to fill holes of up to 9mm in diameter, which is why Black Ox thought a rifle was the best tool for the job.

The product is made in North Carolina using technology that Black Ox has taken from its parent company which works in the aerospace industry. Currently, you can buy a 4oz bottle for $5.99, a 16oz for $17.99 and a 32oz for $28.99. But it says you will need around 10oz for a 3.8" 29" tire. You can find out more about the sealant here.

18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Why was there a cut in the video while the wheel was slowing down and trying to seal, then after the cut the wheel was now spinning faster and the hole was magically sealed....? If you're gonna fake a video at least get the simple bits right
  • 2 0
 agreed, were going to need an uncut video... that sounded just like orange seal when you get a bad puncture, then the air blast turns into a slow leak, and you're still screwed.
  • 19 6
 This is America, where you need to make sure your tires are bulletproof so your kids can safely ride their bike to school.
  • 2 1
 cant imagine this video played with a different accent!!
  • 9 1
 These gender reveals are getting out of hand
  • 6 0
 ok, but what about those of us who aren't getting shot at while riding our bikes and just get pinch flats or rock gashes like normal people...
  • 5 0
 This looks like fake news and poor editing.
  • 2 0
 Shoots side of tyre....shows sealant on top of tyre.....wut?
  • 3 1
 Pretty impressive demo! 30-06 for the next round of testing?!
  • 1 0
 Is this the same video where a sniper shoots down a bunch of mountain bikers, and they crash because of it?
  • 1 0
 My wife filed for divorce when I told her I needed more Black Ox in my life.
  • 3 2
 It's a .22, come on... I've seen thorns bigger than a .22
  • 1 0
 That cut is super suspicious.
  • 1 0
 How does it fair against a Glock 9mm?
  • 1 1
 Can u mount a water bottle on it?
  • 1 0
 Sweet jungle gym!
  • 1 0
 YEEEEE HAWWWWW
  • 1 0
 'MURICA

