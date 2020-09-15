Video: Black Ox Tests its New 'Bulletproof' Tire Sealant Using a Rifle

To test out its claims of a 'bulletproof' tire sealant, Black Ox decided the best way was to use a .22 cal rifle. Their new sealant is made from a mix of different lengths of carbon fibers mix with the latex-based sealant, this is said to fill holes of up to 9mm in diameter, which is why Black Ox thought a rifle was the best tool for the job.
The product is made in North Carolina using technology that Black Ox has taken from its parent company which works in the aerospace industry. Currently, you can buy a 4oz bottle for $5.99, a 16oz for $17.99 and a 32oz for $28.99. But it says you will need around 10oz for a 3.8" 29" tire. You can find out more about the sealant here
