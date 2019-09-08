Video: Black Sage Fest 2019 Full Highlights

Sep 7, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Black Sage Fest 2019 went off with riders throwing massive tricks over this year's insane course. In the end, it was Paul Genovese taking home Best Trick and Jaxson Riddle earning the coveted title of Best Whip.

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Black Sage Fest 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
175086 views
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
89200 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
84181 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
81070 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
63311 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
57052 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
55456 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
53849 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012807
Mobile Version of Website