Video: Black Sage Fest 2019 Highlights

Dec 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThanks to Kyle J for dreaming this event up, creating it, and hosting it with myself. This was the third year holding the event, and we can't wait to keep it going into the future. We have big plans for next year to keep the event progressing in a positive way. Thanks to our sponsors 10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, Mt. Bachelor, Ablis CBD & Host RV for making it happen! Dedicated to our brother Jordie Lunn, we will all be forever grateful we spent this week with him before his passing. Love you Jord! Carson Storch


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Black Sage


