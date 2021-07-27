Video: Blake Hansen on How Biking Gave Her Freedom to Be Herself

Jul 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Blake Hansen is an enduro racer out of Salt Lake City who loves to ride fast downhill. She recently spent time in the desert for Red Bull Formation and is working to up her freeride game.

Growing up in Southern California in the '90s, there wasn't much space to be anything but straight and cisgender, she said. But through biking, she learned to be unapologetically herself and hopes to be the role model for transgender athletes she never had. Through creating this film, she hopes to put her story out there in a humanizing way.

In her words:

bigquotesI hope people will be able to see the human in me. A good friend of mine once said “We’re all just a bunch of meat sticks in skin suits on a floating rock, anyway.”

I may have different life experiences and challenges than the “regular” person next to me but that doesn’t make me any less of a human. No one’s getting anywhere by putting others down, even if they think they are, so we should listen to and value each other’s life experiences.

I also hope that the representation this video provides does something for the people out there looking for it. I hope this film gets spread far and wide so that people can see that trans people are out here! We’re everywhere, we hold value and we deserve to be authentically seen and supported in what we do, just like anyone else.Blake Hansen

Lastly, she distills her message into just two sentences:

bigquotesI would like to remind you to be nice to people, especially when it feels hard. We can all learn a lot from watching other people move through life differently than we would.Blake Hansen

Find Blake on Instagram at @handsblakesen.

The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are contentious. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.

Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Transgender advocates, social media platforms, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.


Posted In:
Videos


31 Comments

  • 32 1
 “We’re all just a bunch of meat sticks in skin suits on a floating rock, anyway.”

I take offense to this because I more resemble a bratwurst than a Slim Jim.
  • 6 0
 "negative...i am a meat popsicle"
  • 2 0
 I am confident that if someone was to take a cross section of me ( cut me in half) I would resemble a disappointing corndog.
  • 1 0
 @ampb100: SMOKE YOUUUUUUUU!….wrong answer.
  • 1 0
 @ampb100: supremely underrated comment.
  • 27 11
 Why no TRANS class yet?? I feel if this is going to be a thing of the future and you truly are proud to be TRANS then maybe they need to consider it so it can only be fair?? Right??
  • 6 17
flag crysvb (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 no
  • 7 4
 @crysvb: why??
  • 11 19
flag crysvb (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @krumpdancer101: the whole effing point is to INCLUDE said person and accept them as they want to be accepted. NOT separate them.
  • 21 9
 @crysvb: but it is clearly not fair, in one direction. That is the rub here....
  • 15 13
 @crysvb: I am including them. I’m even talking about giving them there own class.
  • 6 10
flag drunknride (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Obviously fair is not the goal
  • 4 4
 Pretend this is your sister. Then read your comment again.
  • 5 2
 @obliquemountain: Are we talking biological sister or former brother?
  • 2 0
 @drunknride: better phrased as “pretend this was your sibling.”
  • 1 2
 @drunknride: go be a bigot somewhere else
  • 1 0
 @KalkhoffKiller: you are trolling wich goes against Pinkbike and Outside’s terms of use.
  • 1 0
 Yeah they should have their own class, or a unisex class maybe
  • 1 0
 @drunknride: wow, your parents must be proud of you.
  • 15 0
 Awesome story
  • 13 1
 Love it. She rips, and she's brave as hell to put herself out there like this. A+ dog content too.
  • 5 0
 Cool, brave film. May everyone's unique and fleeting arrangement of atoms find a nice place while they are sentient. The dog in the lap in the van reminds me that If humans treated other humans like a dog treats a human, the world would be a better place.
  • 8 0
 The little dog hitting the rock gap at 3:27! Big Grin
  • 5 0
 That was wonderful and dang she's brave to put herself out there like that! Def watching it again with my kids tonight!
  • 3 0
 Damn, inspirational level of courage and sense of self. We could all take a lesson from her, I know I can.
  • 3 1
 yeah blake!! that was sick!
  • 3 0
 hell yeah blake!
  • 2 0
 Big move for her to post this on PB, good for her. Kick some ass!!
  • 2 0
 Good for her. That's bad ass!!
  • 1 0
 Why is this so dark? She's amazing but the editor needs some help.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



