Video: Blake Hansen on How Biking Gave Her Freedom to Be Herself

Blake Hansen is an enduro racer out of Salt Lake City who loves to ride fast downhill. She recently spent time in the desert for Red Bull Formation and is working to up her freeride game.
Growing up in Southern California in the '90s, there wasn't much space to be anything but straight and cisgender, she said. But through biking, she learned to be unapologetically herself and hopes to be the role model for transgender athletes she never had. Through creating this film, she hopes to put her story out there in a humanizing way.
In her words:
|I hope people will be able to see the human in me. A good friend of mine once said “We’re all just a bunch of meat sticks in skin suits on a floating rock, anyway.”
I may have different life experiences and challenges than the “regular” person next to me but that doesn’t make me any less of a human. No one’s getting anywhere by putting others down, even if they think they are, so we should listen to and value each other’s life experiences.
I also hope that the representation this video provides does something for the people out there looking for it. I hope this film gets spread far and wide so that people can see that trans people are out here! We’re everywhere, we hold value and we deserve to be authentically seen and supported in what we do, just like anyone else.—Blake Hansen
Lastly, she distills her message into just two sentences:
|I would like to remind you to be nice to people, especially when it feels hard. We can all learn a lot from watching other people move through life differently than we would.—Blake Hansen
Find Blake on Instagram at @handsblakesen
The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are contentious. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.
Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use
, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated
. Transgender advocates, social media platforms
, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.
The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.
