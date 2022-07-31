Video: Blake Hansen on Progression, Community, & Desert Sends in 'Esperanto'

Jul 31, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

Pushing the limits, progression, and forging a unique path are what Esperanto rider Blake Hansen is all about. As a trans woman in mountain biking, Hansen has had more than her fair share of challenges, but her riding is really what makes her stand out from the crowd. For her, mountain biking is about a whole lot more than being between the tape or pinning it down a scary freeride line, it’s about building community and using her platform to uplift women and work for more quality and inclusion in the sport. Her segment in Esperanto tells that story, showcasing her riding meticulously technical desert lines alongside the likes of Hannah Bergemann, Sam Soriano, Chelsea Kimball, and the groms Brooke Anderson and Sophie Gregory.

Catch more of Hansen in Esperanto, which is still on tour this summer – find tickets and tour information on TGR's Tour Page.

The Utah desert has captivated Hansen in recent years as she pushes deeper into the freeride world. TGR photo.

Perfect conditions mean it's go time on the jump line. TGR photo.

Despite loving the steep tech riding on offer in the desert, Hansen doesn't shy away from big air. TGR photo.

Ripping around the desert with friends old and new is the kind of thing Hansen believes we should all live for. TGR photo.


Posted In:
Videos Blake Hansen


