Video: Blake Hansen on Progression, Community, & Desert Sends in 'Esperanto'

Pushing the limits, progression,
and forging a unique path are what Esperanto rider Blake Hansen is all about. As a trans woman in mountain biking, Hansen has had more than her fair share of challenges, but her riding is really what makes her stand out from the crowd. For her, mountain biking is about a whole lot more than being between the tape or pinning it down a scary freeride line, it’s about building community and using her platform to uplift women and work for more quality and inclusion in the sport. Her segment in Esperanto tells that story, showcasing her riding meticulously technical desert lines alongside the likes of Hannah Bergemann, Sam Soriano, Chelsea Kimball, and the groms Brooke Anderson and Sophie Gregory.
Catch more of Hansen in Esperanto, which is still on tour this summer – find tickets and tour information on TGR's Tour Page
.
0 Comments