Video: Blake Pearce Shreds Dusty Trails in Western Australia

This is the first part I've uploaded of what was meant to be a video showcasing Western Australias best riders. Unfortunately, we all work and have lives so scheduling days to go filming with everybody became difficult and that's not before factoring in injuries and mechanicals that stop filming. I've put the project on the back burner for now and plan to release bits and pieces of what I did complete so the videos don't go completely to waste.Blake was keen on the idea of the project from the day I mentioned it and made himself available to get some filming time in and produce something that demonstrates his riding. He has an ability to ride incredibly smoothly on the roughest and loosest tracks and has been a top racer in Western Australia for years and even placed second in U/19's 2017 EWS Derby and then in the top 60 in 2019.