Video: Forbidden's Andrew Clark Blasting Berms in NZ

May 18, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

Enjoying some of the most iconic mountain bike terrain on the planet, New Zealand's South Island is also a home away from home for many riders and long-standing ex-pats, venturing from afar to this treasure trove of trails on the other side of the world. One such transplant to this mecca of mountain biking is Andrew Clark. Originally from Scotland, Andrew has spent the last few years travelling and sampling some of the best trails in the world, spending much of that time in and around Queenstown.


Part of a new wave of riders, inspired by the skate and BMX scenes - applying a creative lens to their riding and how they interpret the trail - Andrew takes us on a whistle-stop tour of some of the South Island's finest haunts. Filmed during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, Andrew and filmmaker Josh Birkenhake hit the Cardona Bike Park, Skyline Queenstown, and the infamous Zoot Track, on Coronet Peak.

bigquotesSince my family moved to New Zealand, the South Island has felt like home. The relaxed pace of life and unreal riding makes it a pretty rad place to spend a summer.Andrew Clark


Rider: Andrew Clark
Bike: Forbidden Dreadnought, size Large - Andrew is 6'3" for reference
Video & photography: Hold Tight Visuals // Josh Birkenhake
Music: 'Drugstore Supplies' by Dead Ghosts

Regions in Article
New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
58430 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
41761 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
39726 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
34396 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
33412 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
33045 views
Slack Randoms: World Cup Speeding Fines, Aaron Gwin's House Tour, Jet Pack Mountain Rescues & More
29022 views
Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou & Lars Forster Fined for Rule Breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup
28868 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Am I the only one who thinks that Forbidden bikes are some of the coolest on the market?
  • 1 0
 Unreal style!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008703
Mobile Version of Website