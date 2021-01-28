Video: Blasting Through 2020 with Style

Back when everyone was in lockdown in March last year I posted quarentined, a riding compilation of all the best footage I'd filmed prior to lockdown.Fast forward to now and we're back in lockdown again(at least in the UK anyway) so it would only be right to post a new one of everything I've filmed since then!Since March I've upgraded cameras and spent a load of time filming bikes (and some other cool bits and bobs as well) between the various lockdowns and restrictions we've had. Hopefully this should help make lockdown a little less boring (for the 5 minutes you're watching it anyway).