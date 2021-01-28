Video: Blasting Through 2020 with Style

Jan 27, 2021
by Noah Rusbridge  


Back when everyone was in lockdown in March last year I posted quarentined, a riding compilation of all the best footage I'd filmed prior to lockdown.

Fast forward to now and we're back in lockdown again(at least in the UK anyway) so it would only be right to post a new one of everything I've filmed since then!

Since March I've upgraded cameras and spent a load of time filming bikes (and some other cool bits and bobs as well) between the various lockdowns and restrictions we've had. Hopefully this should help make lockdown a little less boring (for the 5 minutes you're watching it anyway).

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
66616 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
66228 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
57671 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
50155 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48012 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
46856 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
46087 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
42271 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 where's the crowd offended by the prominent music? "raw bike sounds but not artificially enhanced" type of preference group, speak up! we need you snowflakesSmile
  • 2 0
 THE MUSIC SUCKS!!!!
  • 1 0
 THE MUSIC IS SUCCULENT!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007341
Mobile Version of Website