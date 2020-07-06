Video: Blind Mountain Biker, Xavier Hopkins, Hits Rogate Gaps with World Cup Racer Luke Williamson

|Post lockdown riding with junior world cup racer Luke Williamson, A really sick day at Rogate bike park, getting back to riding, as I had been off the bike for nearly 4 months.—Xavier Hopkins
Xavier suffers from albinism, which causes too much light to enter his eyes and nystagmus, a condition that causes his eyes to shake uncontrollably. As such, he is unable to focus on things more than a few metres away. He explains, "the UK the classification is either visually impaired or blind depending on how much usable sight you have, mine is so bad that I am classed as blind, mainly because I can't read or write without the help of a computer and special software."
For more info on Xavier and his riding, click here
