Video: Bluegrass Downhill Team Camp

Words: Bluegrass

Plenty of jumps for your liking at EVO Bike Park / Dylan Levesque.

Proper speed / Harry Molloy.

Freeride lines are a thing / Chris Cumming.

Focus / Marine Cabirou.

Through the woods / Veronika Widmann.

As flat as possible / Ronan Dunne.

When you miss racing so much, the best thing to do is to organize your own camp with your teams.That’s pretty much what drove us when we decided to organize the Bluegrass Downhill Team Camp at the EVO Bike Park in late March. We invited our two elite teams: Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing and Scott DH Factory to join us for three days in France.The programme: intensive testing, product development, sharing good times together and riding some of the best man-made trails in Europe.Connecting on the ground with the seams and creating a strong link between everyone involved – riders, team managers, our engineers, our designers – is key to us at Bluegrass. This allows us not only to provide them with the best products possible, but to also develop with them the products of the future.On top of all this, the cherry on the cake is the creation of a cool community with two teams that are otherwise rivals on a race weekend.Thanks to the riders for these good days all together: Marine Cabirou, Veronika Widmann, Chris Cumming, Dylan Levesque, Harry Molloy and Rónán Dunne. Follow them all season long in UCI Downhill World Cup races, Crankworx and Red Bull Hardline.Thanks to the EVO Bike Park for the pristine trails and the welcome, we are pleased to support you all season long! Go for a ride, you won’t be disappointed.