Video: Bluegrass Downhill Team Camp

May 5, 2023
by Bluegrass Eagle  

Words: Bluegrass

When you miss racing so much, the best thing to do is to organize your own camp with your teams.

That’s pretty much what drove us when we decided to organize the Bluegrass Downhill Team Camp at the EVO Bike Park in late March. We invited our two elite teams: Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing and Scott DH Factory to join us for three days in France.

The programme: intensive testing, product development, sharing good times together and riding some of the best man-made trails in Europe.

Photo ulyssedaessle
Plenty of jumps for your liking at EVO Bike Park / Dylan Levesque.

Connecting on the ground with the seams and creating a strong link between everyone involved – riders, team managers, our engineers, our designers – is key to us at Bluegrass. This allows us not only to provide them with the best products possible, but to also develop with them the products of the future.

On top of all this, the cherry on the cake is the creation of a cool community with two teams that are otherwise rivals on a race weekend.

Photo ulyssedaessle
Proper speed / Harry Molloy.

Thanks to the riders for these good days all together: Marine Cabirou, Veronika Widmann, Chris Cumming, Dylan Levesque, Harry Molloy and Rónán Dunne. Follow them all season long in UCI Downhill World Cup races, Crankworx and Red Bull Hardline.

Photo ulyssedaessle
Freeride lines are a thing / Chris Cumming.

Thanks to the EVO Bike Park for the pristine trails and the welcome, we are pleased to support you all season long! Go for a ride, you won’t be disappointed.

Photo ulyssedaessle
Focus / Marine Cabirou.

Photo ulyssedaessle
Through the woods / Veronika Widmann.

Photo ulyssedaessle
As flat as possible / Ronan Dunne.

Photo ulyssedaessle

Video: @cell__co
Photography: @cell__co

