Video: Bluegrass Team Recap from Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Berm charging for Marine. @maddogboris

Whip it hard! @maddogboris

Signing session at its maximum fun. @maddogboris

Sick Mick in action. @maddogboris

Tracey hungry for victory since her win in Leogang. @maddogboris

Harry Molly finished 28th. @maddogboris

Dean Lucas in for a podium. @maddogboris

Marine Cabirou had a big crash in the final but by chance wasn't injured. @maddogboris

Alex Faoylle in the forest. @maddogboris

Good podium to end a good week. @maddogboris

Dean Lucas celebrating a good day at the office. @maddogboris

After two weeks in a row of racing our teams SCOTT DH Factory, UR Polygon, INSYNC Racing, and Torquato Testa headed to Innsbruck for the festival of the big bike: Crankworx.Still hungry for victory they pushed boundaries sometimes crashing but most of all having fun.The weekend ended with Tracey Hannah winning the DH in the Elite Women, while Dean Lucas and Mick Hannah grabbed the 3rd and 4th spot in Elite men.Next stop is the infamous track in Andorra which takes no prisoners!