VIDEOS

Video: Bluegrass Team Recap from Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 18, 2019
by Bluegrass Eagle  
BLUEGRASS team recap Crankworx Innsbruck

by bluegrass-eagle
Views: 41    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


After two weeks in a row of racing our teams SCOTT DH Factory, UR Polygon, INSYNC Racing, and Torquato Testa headed to Innsbruck for the festival of the big bike: Crankworx.

Still hungry for victory they pushed boundaries sometimes crashing but most of all having fun.

The weekend ended with Tracey Hannah winning the DH in the Elite Women, while Dean Lucas and Mick Hannah grabbed the 3rd and 4th spot in Elite men.

Next stop is the infamous track in Andorra which takes no prisoners!


maddogboris
Berm charging for Marine. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Whip it hard! @maddogboris


maddogboris
Signing session at its maximum fun. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Sick Mick in action. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Tracey hungry for victory since her win in Leogang. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Harry Molly finished 28th. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Dean Lucas in for a podium. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Marine Cabirou had a big crash in the final but by chance wasn't injured. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Alex Faoylle in the forest. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Good podium to end a good week. @maddogboris


maddogboris
Dean Lucas celebrating a good day at the office. @maddogboris

MENTIONS: @bluegrass-eagle


Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
81912 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
73490 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
57571 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
55380 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
53518 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
49008 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
45469 views
6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study
41184 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049885
Mobile Version of Website