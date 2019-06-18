Video: Bluegrass Team Recap from Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

After two weeks in a row of racing our teams SCOTT DH Factory, UR Polygon, INSYNC Racing, and Torquato Testa headed to Innsbruck for the festival of the big bike: Crankworx.
Still hungry for victory they pushed boundaries sometimes crashing but most of all having fun.
The weekend ended with Tracey Hannah winning the DH in the Elite Women, while Dean Lucas and Mick Hannah grabbed the 3rd and 4th spot in Elite men.
Next stop is the infamous track in Andorra which takes no prisoners!
