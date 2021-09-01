Video: BMX Inspired Trail Riding in 'This is Slopeduro'

Sep 1, 2021
by Aleksander Osmałek  

BMX riders migrate to MTB world like a horny salmon herd up the stream. They won't stop! Yet, Dawid Czekaj is not simply "another one". Dawid has been killing it on the local scene and even made it to the Polish BMX Olympic team with his results. Yet, he chose big wheels, suspension and long top to bottom runs which he called "slopeduro". What is slopeduro? As a part of the UCI beloved Beerduro team, Dawid Czekaj put his BMX steez into classic trail bikes, and as a result, we simply want to go out and ride!

Chug it!

Location: Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
Rider: Dawid Czekaj
Filmed and edited: Aleksadner Osmałek
Animations/vfx: Piotr Kabat
Text: Mateusz Szachowski

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 pretty cool mate
  • 1 0
 DAWID CZEKAJ FROM POLAND!
  • 1 0
 good soize

