Video: BMXer Courage Adams Returns to Nigeria in 'Encouraged'

Jan 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAt age 12 Courage Adams started riding BMX, but by age 16 he'd turned pro, taken the BMX world by storm and made the most of his parents' bold move. Now, he returns to his roots in Nigeria, discovering new connections amongst a community of like-minded bike lovers.

BMX street is one of the most frequently evolving sports in the world. Fashions come and go as pro riders flit between the contest scene and their latest video release. In Nigeria, things are a bit different.

As it is around the globe, riding bikes can be about breaking down walls and allowing an ever-growing group of riders to connect and feed off each other's inspirations and influences.

Follow Courage, Starboy, KK Money and S-King as we return to the streets of Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, to illustrate just what a difference riding bikes has made to their lives and what their hopes are for the history of the sport in their town.

BMX on the streets of Lagos seems to be a blend of both old- and new-school influences and looks set to head off in its own unique direction as the riders and scene evolves. We can't wait to see just what the future brings for BMX in Nigeria.Red Bull

BMX Nigeria 1:



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX


